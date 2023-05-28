Manchester United now stand a better chance of signing Kim Min-jae and Victor Osimhen from Napoli amid rumours surrounding Luciano Spalletti's future, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Napoli look set to lose their manager when the Serie A season concludes, with United poised to take advantage of their rocky position.

Manchester United transfer news - Kim Min-jae and Victor Osimhen

United are eyeing up a double swoop for two Napoli stars when the transfer window opens later this year, with Kim and Osimhen sounded out as potential targets.

As per a report by 90min, United have been tracking the progress of Kim during his Scudetto-winning campaign with Napoli, amid interest in bringing him to the club.

It's claimed the United recruitment team have been keeping tabs on the South Korean international ever since he secured a move to the Serie A side from Fenerbahce last summer, and who now has a release clause believed to be in the region of £52 million.

Respected transfer expert Fabrizio Romano told GIVEMESPORT last week that United had begun talks with Kim's representatives around a move to Old Trafford, with the defender reportedly keen on a switch.

Elsewhere, The Telegraph reported earlier in the year that United were also lining up a big-money move for Kim's teammate, Osimhen.

The report claimed that Erik ten Hag is keen to sign a centre forward when the summer transfer window opens, with a figure of £100 million already being mooted.

However, with the season just weeks away from its conclusion, there are new claims that the behind-scenes issues at Napoli could make United's efforts to sign Kim and Osimhen much easier.

What has Dean Jones said about Kim and Osimhen to United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones said: "This has been a really interesting twist in the tale. It definitely raises new doubts about the whole security of that team, who could potentially be unsettled by it and consider a move probably more than they would have if the foundations were going to stay in place.

"The likes of Kim or Osimhen I'd say were the two most likely to be touted with a transfer on the back of Luciano Spalletti potentially moving and I'd say it becomes more doable if that's the case.”

How much are Kim and Osimhen actually worth?

Notoriously tough negotiators, United are unlikely to get much change from deals for Kim and Osimhen, should they pursue the Neopolitan duo.

According to Transfermarkt, the duo's combined market value is in excess of £130 million, with Osimhen himself valued at around £86 million alone.

Kim comes in a little below that figure, with the stylish ball-playing defender valued in the region of £43 million instead.

Regardless, Napoli are likely to put up a tough fight to keep hold of the duo, with United likely having to stump up considerably more than the combined £130 million market value to sign the pair.