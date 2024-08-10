Highlights Man Utd have a history of Golden Boy winners struggling, with Pogba, Martial, and Anderson facing issues after lifitng the award.

Manchester United have already spent big on strengthening their backline this summer, landing Leny Yoro in a deal worth up to £58.9m. After his three-month injury, however, they may still push for another central defender.

Reports suggest that Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt could be the latest former Ajax star to end up at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag. It remains to be seen if a deal can be arranged, though, with the Red Devils hesitant to meet the £43m valuation.

The Premier League side should be wary of getting a deal done for the 24-year-old too. After all, he could end up being another former Golden Boy winner to struggle at Man United, following in the footsteps of three others.

The Man United Golden Boy Curse

Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, and Anderson all struggle at Old Trafford

For over two decades now, the Golden Boy Award has been given out annually to the most talented under-21 player. Over the years, some huge names have lifted the trophy, including the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland – England and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is the latest to join the exclusive list, doing so in 2023.

So far there have been 21 winners in the competition's history. Of that, four have played for Man United. One, Wayne Rooney, was a resounding success. The rest have had mixed fortunes at best.

First up, there was Anderson in 2008. The Brazilian midfielder had all the talent in the world and, having arrived in England in May 2007, he won the Champions League in his debut season. He came off the bench in the final minute of extra time and converted United's sixth attempt in the penalty shootout for the final vs Chelsea.

This helped him pick up the Golden Boy Award in December, having also played 24 Premier League games, but he would never reach such a high number of league appearances in a single season for the club again. Instead, his career would peter out amid accusations of being ‘lazy’ and a ‘party animal’. He is arguably the least successful player to ever be named Golden Boy.

Not far behind him in terms of failing to live up to expectations is Anthony Martial. The 2015 Golden Boy winner established himself as a top talent at Lyon before heading to Monaco. The hype over the Frenchman was huge and when he joined Man United in a deal which could have been worth up to £57.6m, his contract included a clause which would see his former side net a notable fee if he won the Ballon d'Or before June 2019.

In truth, he never even challenged for such a lofty individual prize, struggling for consistent form and fitness during his time with the Red Devils. Still only 28, the forward is currently without a club having left on a free in the summer of 2024 with just two goals in 19 games across his final campaign at Man United.

Unlike the other two, Paul Pogba has had a great career. He won the World Cup with France and four Serie A titles at Juventus. Despite his undoubted talent, though, he never showed his best form at Old Trafford. After winning the 2013 Golden Boy Award, he spent three more years in Italy before heading back to England.

Years of disappointment followed him around during his return spell at Man Utd, following an £89m transfer – making him one of the club's biggest flops – and he eventually moved back to Juventus. More issues followed him back to Italy as in 2024 he received a four-year ban from football for failing an anti-doping test.

Matthijs de Ligt Deal a "Massive Concern"

Has struggled after Golden Boy win in 2018

Off the back of an incredible rise to prominence with Ajax, coached by Ten Hag, De Ligt was named Golden Boy in 2018. He would play a key role as the Dutch team made it all the way to the Champions League semi-final and later sealed a big-money move to Juventus off the back of his fine form.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Ligt became the youngest-ever captain in a Champions League knockout game at 19 years and 186 days old, doing so vs Real Madrid.

In Italy, however, he failed to ever truly establish himself as the world-class defender Serie A expected to see and by 2022 he'd been sold at a loss to Bayern Munich. Once more, in Germany, his form has been mixed at best and he started just 19 Bundesliga games last term, losing his spot to the likes of Eric Dier and Dayot Upamecano, despite the side finishing third – such form has led former Man Utd star Paul Scholes to dub the recent transfer links a "massive concern".

While still only 24, De Ligt's career has all the characteristics of a young talent – much like Anthony Martial and Anderson – which peaks early on before steadily fading into middling obscurity. Even if he does reach a high level, as proven with Pogba, Man United may not be the best place for that quality to flourish.

Old Trafford has been a ground where many big names have struggled in recent years. Proven talents like Angel Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and countless other examples have all flopped amid the club's continuing struggles to establish their dominance within England football.

With that said, even if the player seems keen on the move right now, it may well be best for all parties if De Ligt steers clear of a move to Manchester United in the summer of 2024.

