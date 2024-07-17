Highlights Dani Olmo impressed in Euro 2024, drawing interest from clubs like Manchester United.

RB Leipzig are open to bids, but his injury record raises one big red flag.

The potential return on investment for Man Utd could be jeopardised by his recent injury history.

Dani Olmo had a magnificent Euro 2024, scoring three goals, and being named in the team of the tournament, which has caused a host of clubs, including Manchester United, to consider bidding for the attacking midfielder (who has a release clause of roughly £50m), but despite his undeniable ability, his injury record over recent years suggests buying him does represent a risk.

Such is the embarrassment of riches at Spain’s disposal, Olmo didn’t even get off the bench for his country’s group-stage win over Italy. Had Pedri not been forced off injured inside the first 10 minutes of the quarter-final with Germany, Olmo may not have played in that game either, but Spain are thankful he did, with a wonderful feint of body enabling the Leipzig player to score the opening goal.

Then, in the semi-finals, he repeated the feat with another individual piece of brilliance to score against France and help secure Spain's place in the final. Equally influential in the victory in the final against England, it is understandable that a clamour of clubs are considering a bid for Olmo, but he has missed 49 games over the last two seasons, suggesting he would not provide a return on investment for Erik ten Hag.

Unquestionable Talent

Harry Kane has suffered twice in finals at the hands of Olmo

If Manchester United bought the Spaniard, then it would make sense to build a side around him. His ability is not in question, Olmo denied Harry Kane another trophy when he scored a hat trick for Leipzig in a 3-0 win over Bayern Munich in the DFL Supercup final last season, but he has not played more than 23 Bundesliga games in the last three seasons.

An even more telling statistic is that he has missed 49 games over the course of the last two seasons because of injuries that appear to be both varied and yet consistent. Would that track record be able to cope with the sheer amount of games played in England? Not to mention the physicality of the Premier League.

Great form interrupted in 2022/23

Injuries have limited Olmo's game time

This recent injury pattern appears to have begun in September 2022, when he had to come off for RB Leipzig in a league game with Eintracht Frankfurt after only 10 minutes because of a knee injury. This turned out to be a partial rupture of his left anterior knee ligament. Although he was back within six weeks, it still meant the Spanish international missed the vast majority of Leipzig’s Champions League campaign.

Olmo told the club his rehab programme was going well, but a pattern had begun. While he played in eight games between the end of October and January 2023, he completed 90 minutes on just one occasion during that time. Then, in the next match, he had to come off at half-time after tearing a muscle in his thigh. A further five Leipzig matches were missed. He would complete 90 minutes in the league only twice from March until the end of May.

Dani Olmo injuries since 2021/22 Season Injury From Until Days out injured International and club games missed 21/22 Torn muscle fibre Sep 16 2021 Oct 25 2021 39 9 21/22 Torn muscle fibre Nov 18 2021 Dec 27 2021 39 8 21/22 Coronavirus Jan 3 2022 Jan 13 2022 10 1 21/22 Cold Mar 10 2022 Mar 17 2022 7 1 22/23 Knee ligament tear Sep 1 2022 Oct 20 2022 49 13 22/23 Torn muscle fibre Jan 28 2023 Mar 4 2023 35 7 23/24 Knee injury (sprain) Sep 9 2023 Oct 16 2023 37 11 23/24 Shoulder injury Oct 29 2023 Dec 21 2023 53 16 23/24 Muscular injury May 11 2024 June 1 2024 21 2 Total 290 68

Can Olmo Deal With the Physicality of a Long Season?

Further injury problems during 2023/24

There were serious concerns again in September 2023, when he had to be substituted in Spain's Euro 2024 qualification game with Georgia after spraining his knee. It meant another four Leipzig games out due to injury. Worse was to come in late October. After a 10-minute cameo to ease him back into action and three days after a Champions League goal against Red Belgrade, he lasted only seven minutes after coming on as a sub against FC Koln. It wasn't the knee this time, it was his shoulder, falling sideways after being fouled and loosening his collarbone and tearing three ligaments in his shoulder. He required surgery, but was back in the new year of 2024. He completed 90 minutes in only of six of the following 16 Leipzig Bundesliga games, missing the final two league games due to muscular problems.

Olmo is somebody you would want to build your team around, if he were fully fit over a prolonged period of time, but if he cannot play enough matches it leaves a team with a problem. There are rumours Manchester City are also interested, so United will need to make a decision fast. Olmo is a wonderful player, who has already achieved so much in the game, but his signing could prove a risk to them if his injury track record is anything to go by.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 17/07/24).