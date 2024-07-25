Highlights Antony and Jadon Sancho are surplus to requirements at Manchester United and the club should be looking to offload both players.

Antony was signed for £86million in 2022, while Sancho arrived for £73million a year earlier.

Neither player has lived up to expectations, and Erik ten Hag could use the funds raised from selling both players to sign a new midfielder and a new defender.

Manchester United have been proactive in the transfer window since the European Championship and Copa America concluded. The Red Devils secured the services of Joshua Zirkzee not long after the Netherlands were knocked out of Euro 2024, before stealing a march on Real Madrid to land French teenage sensation Leny Yoro.

Eighteen-year-old Yoro was signed for a pretty penny, with the fee for the youngster potentially rising to close £60million should various add-on clauses be met, but he was wanted by a host of top clubs and is very much believed to be the real deal.

Yoro impressed when making his first appearance for United in the pre-season friendly win over Rangers, while Zirkzee is yet to make his first appearance for the Red Devils as he remains on holiday following his run to the semi-finals of Euro 2024 with the Netherlands.

Man United's arrivals and departures in 2024 summer transfer window Arrivals Departures Joshua Zirkzee Mason Greenwood Leny Yoro Willy Kambwala Alvaro Fernandez Donny van de Beek Omari Forson Raphael Varane Anthony Martial Brandon Williams Shola Shoretire

What United Still Need in Transfer Window

Midfielder and defender on Ten Hag's agenda

United's business in the transfer window is clearly far from finished - they were overrun far too frequently in midfield last season and are on the look-out for an athletic, combative midfielder to compliment the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park.

Another defensive signing could also be in the offing. Erik ten Hag was forced to cope with a multitude of injury issues in defence last season, with centre-backs Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof all missing significant chunks of the campaign. That's not to mention left-back Tyrell Malacia missing the entirety of the season through injury, and Luke Shaw being sidelined from February onwards.

Willy Kambwala, another teenage French defender, filled in during the injury crisis and he has since been moved on, joining Villarreal for a fee rising to £9.6million earlier in July. That money should go straight into the transfer kitty to help fund further signings, with Matthijs de Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite still United's top two defensive targets.

United have shaved the best part of £1million a week off their wage bill with the departures of Varane, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Donny van de Beek, and that should further free up space for new additions.

A deal for Bayern Munich defender De Ligt looks relatively straight forward. Bayern Munich are seemingly keen to sell the Dutchman and value him at £42.5million. That seems like a reasonable price for a 24-year-old defender who is yet to enter his prime years, and is also a player who Bayern's fans are eager to keep.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matthijs de Ligt is the youngest player ever to feature in a European final, having started the 2017 Europa League final aged 17 years and 285 days.

Signing Branthwaite looks trickier. United have already had two bids for the Everton youngster rejected, and the pressure on them to sell the player has recently reduced following the departures of Lewis Dobbin, Ben Godfrey and Amadou Onana. Only a colossal bid will tempt the Toffees to sell.

As for midfield targets, Manuel Ugarte seems to be at the top of United's pile. The Uruguayan midfielder is out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain, with Luis Enrique reportedly keen on a midfielder with greater passing ability than Ugarte. Ugarte wants to join United but the Red Devils are not willing to pay PSG's asking price of £59million.

Why United Should Sell Sancho and Antony

Pair have been great disappointments

However, PSG are reportedly keen on Jadon Sancho, so perhaps there is a swap deal of some kind to be done there. Even if PSG were to lower their asking price for Ugarte, United would almost certainly have to pay some money alongside Sancho, but the extra financial outlay would likely be mitigated by getting Sancho off their wage bill. Sancho is among the highest-paid United players ever and Ugarte would not command such a lofty weekly wage.

Another player of value who United could look to sell is Brazilian Antony. United will take a colossal hit on the winger, having spent £86million to sign him in 2022, but the reality is that he is not an asset to the team. Antony managed just one Premier League goal last season and there are plenty of wingers ahead of him in the pecking order, including Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad.

United are reportedly open to selling other players like Lindelof, Maguire, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay, but Sancho and Antony are the two players who would likely command the most significant transfer fees, and getting rid of both would allow them to pursue more players for the future.