Manchester United must look to part ways with misfiring striker duo Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, following poor campaigns for both this term.

The Red Devils are currently languishing in 14th in the Premier League table with 33 points, and they are on course for their worst season yet in the competition. Having been knocked out of both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup, any optimism for success this season is fading and so the focus has shifted to preparing the squad for next season.

A lack of goals has been among Ruben Amorim's pressing issues this term, and United would be wise to replace Hojlund and Zirkzee who have evidently struggled in this regard.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only five teams in the Premier League have scored fewer goals than Manchester United's 33 in 27 matches.

United Must Sell Lackluster Striker Duo Hojlund and Zirkzee

Amorim is eager to bolster his forwards department this summer