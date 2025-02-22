Casemiro is Manchester United's highest earner but his sluggish showing in his side's 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park wasn't worth a dime and his time in European football should end this week. The veteran Brazilian midfielder has been thrown into Ruben Amorim's starting XI due to an injury crisis, but he's failed to impress.

A ton of excitement surrounded Casemiro's arrival from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, a five-time UEFA Champions League winner and, for many, the ideal answer to the club's long-term defensive midfield problem: longing for a dominant presence in the middle of the park to spread the play in a similar fashion to Michael Carrick.

Erik ten Hag described the 32-year-old as 'the cement between the stones' following his £70 million capture and his debut season was one to look back on fondly. But midway through his third season at Old Trafford he is a bit-part player who has glaringly lost a yard of pace — his outing at Goodison was perhaps his worst performance in United colours.

Manchester United Must Start Fire-Sale With Casemiro

The struggling midfielder could return to Brazil