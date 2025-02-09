Manchester United's woes in front of goal throughout their striking ranks will cause huge concerns for Ruben Amorim and the Red Devils' recruitment team ahead of a huge summer transfer window - and that could mean that they need to go all out to sign one current Premier League star who has massively outperformed Rasmus Hojlund this season.

Hojlund has just two strikes to his name all season in the Premier League, whilst strike partner Joshua Zirkzee hasn't fared much better with three goals in the top-flight. It's indicative as to why United are so far down the Premier League table, and a new talisman will be needed in the summer - which could and should see Amorim move for Liam Delap.

Man Utd Should Go All Out for Liam Delap

The England youngster will only improve over time with Premier League experience

Delap only joined Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town in the summer from Manchester City, for a fee of around £15million, with a further £5million in potential add-ons - and he's taken to the top-flight with ease, scoring nine goals in just 23 outings in the top-flight under Kieran McKenna. Having had a strong profile as a youth team player in Manchester, Delap has finally shown his promise on the big stage and that has seen clubs interested.

Liam Delap's Premier League statistics - Ipswich Town squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 2nd Goals 9 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 4th Shots Per Game 1.8 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.1 4th Match rating 6.71 3rd

We exclusively revealed on Friday that United are eyeing up a move for the Tractor Boys star if their primary targets are out of reach in the summer transfer window, with a potential £50million fee being bandied about alongside Amorim and other figures being 'increasingly confident' of being able to land his services. Delap has been called 'lethal' by The Overlap's tactical analyst @htomufc, giving fans an insight as to what they could potentially look forward to

For a team struggling at the bottom of the Premier League, Delap has been a shining light in a battling season in Suffolk and despite Chelsea also being interested in the former Derby County teen, United could look to continue his Premier League spell even in the event that Ipswich do stay up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liam Delap has 13 goals in 35 youth caps for England.

Hojlund has just 12 goals in 49 Premier League outings and with Delap almost equalling that in half the games - and without the level of quality that United possess in terms of creation - it would be a serious upgrade from Amorim as he looks towards strengthening his squad for next season.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-02-25.

