England got back to winning ways with a comfortable win against Finland in Helsinki. The Three Lions put in a much-improved performance from the 2-1 defeat by Greece at Wembley Stadium just days earlier.

Jack Grealish opened the scoring for Lee Carsley's men inside the opening 20 minutes with a composed finish from inside the penalty area. The Manchester City attacker was reintroduced to the starting XI after missing out on the Greece encounter. His goal was set up by a wonderful piece of individual work by ex-Manchester United academy prospect Angel Gomes.

The diminutive midfielder was another of the changes the interim England boss made to his starting line-up for the trip to Finland. Gomes played a significant role in the Three Lions' triumph at the Under-21s European Championship in 2023 and is now showing what he's capable of on the senior international stage.

Trent Alexadner-Arnold - who was playing in an unfamiliar left-back role - sealed the three points with a brilliant free-kick goal in the second half. The Liverpool star is one of the finest strikers of the ball from set-piece situations in the world, as he proved by finding the top corner from range. Declan Rice added a third before the hosts pulled a consolation goal back in the closing stages.

According to The Express, Manchester United are interested in bringing their former academy graduate back to Old Trafford. His impressive displays in an England shirt will have done his chances of a return to the Premier League no harm at all.

The 23-year-old was previously asked about a move back to Manchester. While he remained tight-lipped, Gomes did admit he'd find it hard to turn down the Red Devils:

"As amazing as it would be, after finding happiness abroad I know [playing in the Premier League] is not the be-all and end-all. "There'll always be that sentimental soft spot, so of course it'd be difficult to say no."

There's every chance that Man United could make a move for the midfield star as soon as the January transfer window. As he's playing in the French top-flight, clubs from abroad can approach Gomes about a summer move as that's when his contract is set to expire with LOSC Lille.

With the transfer fee not being an issue due to the player being available for free in the summer 2025 window, it's unlikely many clubs could compete with the wages the English giants can offer. Tottenham are another Premier League side that are reported to be interested in securing the services of the ex-United man.

Erik ten Hag's side have had well-documented issues in the engine room so far this term, and this has also been an issue for England in recent times. The centre of the park is a vital area for any team and the Three Lions have been unsure of the best partner for Arsenal's Declan Rice.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kobbie Mainoo and Conor Gallagher have all had their chances to shine next to Rice, but have all failed to claim the position as their own. Gomes has looked assured so far in the senior team and his display vs Finland was no different.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Trent Alexander-Arnold (110) and Marc Guehi (104) attempted more passes for England vs Finland than Angel Gomes (100).

He completed 97% of his 100 attempted passes, proving to be nearly perfect in possession of the ball. He had 108 touches in total, which also shows his eagerness to move the ball on quickly without taking too many touches. His brilliant piece of play for Grealish's opening goal saw the midfielder spin and play an outside-of-the-foot pass in behind the backline, inviting his teammate to step forward and stroke the ball home. View his highlights below:

This prompted the reporter to ask Grealish about the role Gomes played in his opening goal. The Man City star was glowing in his praise of his compatriot, brandishing it a 'brilliant assist' and stating:

"I play with Angel every day in training and I know what a top player he is."

Man United's Midfield Woes

The Red Devils have had issues in the engine room

Close

Casemiro's recent struggles have been widely acknowledged in the past 12 months, with the Brazil international struggling to keep up with the pace of the English game. While his days at Old Trafford are numbered, the ex-Real Madrid star has been deployed in the majority of the games this season as Manuel Ugarte struggles to settle in.

Kobbie Mainoo is the most consistent player in a central midfield role, but the exciting youngster has been overloaded with senior minutes since the start of last season. The 19-year-old could do with some assistance and energy alongside him in the midfield, which Gomes could provide.

Striking the right balance in the middle of the park could allow Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes to flourish further forward in more attacking roles. Gomes' arrival could bring composure and level-headedness to Ten Hag's team, which has been absent for a long time now.

