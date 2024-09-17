Manchester United have named Toby Collyer in their starting lineup to face Barnsley with Erik Ten Hag picking him as a makeshift left-back.

The Reds will host the League One outfit at Old Trafford in their EFL Cup third-round clash on Tuesday night, and Ten Hag has opted to make changes to the side after the 3-0 win over Southampton at the weekend.

That means a first start for young Collyer, who is a natural midfielder, although his selection comes in a surprise new position.

Ten Hag Picks Collyer at Left-Back

Mazraoui drops out of the lineup

20-year-old Collyer made his Premier League debut during the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool before the international break when he replaced Casemiro at half-time, but was an unused substitute at St Mary's most recently.

However, he is now being given an opportunity to shine for Ten Hag's side with his first start for the club, albeit out of position with insider Ten Hag's Reds on X revealing he will play at full-back.

The club announced via their official X account that the Red Devils boss had made several changes to his side for the game with Manuel Ugarte also making his full debut for the side following his £51million move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Toby Collyer's club-by-club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Manchester United Under-21s 28 0 1 5 0 Brighton & Hove Albion Under-18s 28 0 2 3 0 Manchester United Under-18s 3 0 0 1 0 Manchester United 3 0 0 0 0 Brighton & Hove Albion Under-21s 1 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 17/09/2024

Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho also start in attack with Amad Diallo and Joshua Zirkzee rested following their good starts to the season.

Harry Maguire partners Jonny Evans in the centre of defence with Diogo Dalot starting at right-back, ahead of Altay Bayindir in goal. Ugarte is joined in midfield by Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

Toby Collyer Seen as 'Next Kobbie Mainoo'

Academy star is a natural number six

Collyer came onto the scene at Old Trafford during the summer pre-season tour of the USA, and has been made a permanent member of the first-team squad.

Much like Kobbie Mainoo last season, the club have got big hopes for him in the future and GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that he is quietly being seen as the "next Mainoo" at Carrington.

Manchester United were so convinced of Collyer's talent that they fought off competition from Chelsea to his signature, GMS sources understand, and the Premier League giants are adamant that they have found their next Mainoo less than 12 months after their academy product burst onto the scene.

