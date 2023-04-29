Former Manchester United attacker Nani was renowned for the outrageous, with skills and tricks a massive part of his game.

But now, could his son be following in his footsteps?

Fans who got to watch Nani grace the pitch at Old Trafford will tell you just how technically gifted he was, with him forming a key part of United trophy-winning squads.

He was signed from Sporting Lisbon, the club at which he made his senior debut after impressing in the academy set-up.

Nani’s stellar career

Over the course of four years at Sporting, Nani would make 68 senior appearances in all competitions and would score 10 goals.

Eleven assists were also credited to him, and that was enough for United to take a shot on him.

The Red Devils paid Sporting around £22 million to secure his services, and Nani would go on to be a key attacking presence while in Manchester.

Over seven years with United, the winger would create 73 goals while scoring 41 for himself, a respectable return for the Portuguese attacker.

He was hailed as “a ridiculous player” by club legend Rio Ferdinand, and trophies would also follow, most notably multiple Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy.

But Nani would return to Sporting not once, but twice, with the first a loan spell in the 2014/15 season.

The tricky winger then departed United permanently the following campaign, with stints at Fenerbahce, Valencia and Lazio then following.

But once again, Nani re-joined Sporting for one last ride in the 2018/19 season, scoring nine times and registering seven assists.

He would also taste success with the national team, scoring the same number of goals as talisman and former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, as Portugal won the European Championships in 2016.

Although he continues to play his football out in Australia for A-League side Melbourne Victory, Nani’s attachment to the Portuguese club has not waned.

And now, his son is following in his dad’s footsteps, having signed a deal with the Leões.

Lucas, who is just nine years old, posed with his father after signing the contract with Sporting.

Nani stands next to him looking like a proud father, posting the photo on his social channels with a green heart.

Sporting will hope that his son can make a similar impact on the pitch compared to his dad. And could we see a similar trajectory compared to Nani later in Lucas’ career?

Some fans certainly seem to think so, with comments underneath Nani’s post wishing Lucas the best and hoping that he ends up at United like his father.

Years after his dad ran down the wings of the Old Trafford pitch, another Nani could do something similar in years to come.