Manchester United have one "bright light" in the return to action of Anthony Martial among some major injury setbacks in recent days and weeks - according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Man United latest news - Anthony Martial

United boss Erik ten Hag admitted it was a "risk" to name the Frenchman in his starting XI for Thursday night's Europa League quarter-final but "with Rashford injured, it's logical to play him", as per The Mirror.

"When he's on the pitch he will score, he will link up, he will do a good job in the press, he is really important for us. When he's fit he is massive for us," ten Hag said after the game, acknowledging Martial's contribution as United ran riot in the opening stages.

The Red Devils were 2-0 up after 20 minutes thanks to superb assists from Fernandes and Martial, both ably finished off by Marcel Sabitzer, and were cutting open the La Liga side at will.

Two unfortunate late own goals by Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire eventually levelled the tie and with Fernandes' yellow card ruling the Portuguese midfielder out of the second leg, United face an uphill task to reach the semi-finals.

What has Sheth said about Martial?

Sheth believes that Manchester United are going to need Martial now more than ever given the current injury crisis they face.

He told GMS: "I guess the one bright light for United is the return from injury for Anthony Martial. Now if you go back to pre-season, I don't think many people were talking about Rashford as much as they were AntHony Martial, because Martial was in great form during pre-season and then he got injured.

"He kind of came back into the team early on in the season, got injured, came back, got injured, came back, got injured. He's made 18 appearances for United this season in all competitions and he has scored seven goals. Now I think Eric ten Hag will be hoping that he can stay clear of injury now because United are going to need him more than ever."

Can Anthony Martial perform for Man United?

The £250,000-a-week star made his first start in three months during United's 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Thursday night and showed some promising signs, impressing on his return to first team action by creating Marcel Sabitzer's second goal with a perfectly weighted through ball.

With five key players now potentially missing for the return leg in Spain, including creative fulcrum Bruno Fernandes, Martial's return to form and fitness could not have come at a better time for the Red Devils.

United may also need Martial to step up with goals with major doubts over the likes of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez who also went off against the La Liga outfit.