Manchester United have one game left in what has been one of their most challenging seasons yet under Erik ten Hag, though it is the small matter of the FA Cup final against bitter rivals Manchester City - and Ben Jacobs has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils could part ways with the Dutchman at the end of the season, though they will have to move fast if they are to secure Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna as his replacement.

Ten Hag had a decent first season in charge of the Red Devils, finishing third in the Premier League, winning the Carabao Cup and reaching the final of the FA Cup; though this season has been nowhere near as good with the club crashing out of the Champions League at the group stages, alongside finishing eighth in the top-flight in what has been their worst-ever season since the Premier League began, and a dismal exit from the Carabao Cup in the early rounds back in October was the cherry on the cake.

Kieran McKenna: Transfer Latest

The Ipswich Town boss isn't short of suitors after his exploits with Ipswich

That could see Ten Hag walk - and with McKenna linked with a move, Jacobs believes that he could be an option, though the Red Devils will have to move fast.

McKenna has been on fire for Ipswich since he took over in 2021, being described as "phenomenal" by Chris Sutton after taking the Tractor Boys up from League One last season with 99 points before embarking on a superb campaign in the Championship by recording a further 96.

Kieran McKenna's Championship statistics - Ipswich Town squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 28 2nd Losses 6 1st Goals Scored 92 1st Goals Conceded 57 7th xG 80.22 4th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 23/05/2024

This saw him earn back-to-back promotions to the Premier League and being the first manager to do so since Nigel Adkins achieved the same fate with Southampton back in 2011-12.

They aren't the only club interested, though. Chelsea's parting of ways with Mauricio Pochettino earlier this week has seen McKenna become one of the frontrunners for the role at Stamford Bridge, whilst Brighton are poring over a move with Roberto De Zerbi departing the Sussex outfit on the eve of the campaign's end.

Jacobs: United Will Have to 'Move Relatively Fast'

United's FA Cup final could slow them down in the McKenna chase

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said that McKenna was in the frame for a move to Old Trafford, but United can't sort a deal until the FA Cup final - and by then, it might be too late. He said:

“The other name is Kieran McKenna, who we know used to work at Manchester United. He could well be in the frame if Chelsea or Brighton don’t succeed - and of course, if he doesn’t sign a new deal at Ipswich. “So Manchester United won’t be short of candidates, but they’re in a position where they can’t reach out to the market and predetermine the fate of Erik Ten Hag yet until the FA Cup final. “And that will mean that next week is key for Manchester United. But also, if they do make a change, they’re going to have to be prepared to move relatively fast.”

Kieran McKenna Race Could Hot Up Next Week

There could be four clubs - including Ipswich - making a plea for McKenna

Chelsea and Brighton will know that United could be eyeing McKenna up, and as a result, their interest may be hastened before the Red Devils can make a move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ipswich have totalled 195 points over the past two seasons - more than any other club in England

With McKenna being one of the most sought-after bosses in England at present after his work getting the Tractor Boys back up to the top-flight after a 23-year hiatus, there is every chance that a three-way tussle could liven up next week with Ipswich also keen to keep their boss after his stellar work in the EFL.

