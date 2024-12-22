Manchester United's shambolic season continued after a dismal 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth, with Ruben Amorim's players' futures surely on the line heading into January - one of those might be Tyrell Malacia and Amorim's decision to start the Dutchman backfired on Sunday (December 22).

It was déjà vu for the Red Devils after suffering the same result at Old Trafford against the Cherries last season. This time around, Dean Huijsen rose above a 'hopeless' Joshua Zirkzee to give his side the lead (29').

Justin Kluivert converted from the spot (61') after Noussair Mazraoui recklessly brought the forward down in the box. Antoine Semenyo compounded United's woes with a tidy finish (63') as Amorim was handed his third defeat in six league games.

Manchester United lacked a killer instinct in attack and were defensively poor throughout, and the visitors warranted their victory. Malacia endured a woeful afternoon after being named at left wing-back and one has to wonder whether he has the ability to perform in Amorim's system.

Malacia's Miserable Outing Casts Doubts Over His Reliability

The Dutch full-back has struggled to bounce back from lengthy injury

It looked like being one of those days for Malacia when he gave away the free-kick Huijsen ended up netting from. It was a contentious foul as he looked to have won the ball, but his afternoon went from bad to worse from there on out.

Malacia was handed a 3/10 rating by Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst and told he wasn't at it. He struggled to deal with Bournemouth's slick attack and only won one of his five ground duels.

The 25-year-old then conceded another free kick in the same spot the Cherries' opener came from, and Amorim had seen enough by halftime. The Dutch defender came off in the interval for the third time in four starts, with Leny Yoro entering the fray before Andoni Iraola's side ran riot in the second half.

Tyrell Malacia Stats vs Bournemouth Touches 34 Accurate Passes 20/24 (83%) Long Balls (acc.) 3 (2) Crosses (acc.) 1 (0) Ground Duels (Won) 5 (1) Possession Lost 7 Fouls 2 Dribbled Past 1 Error Leading To Shot 1

Amorim tinkered with his defence, who shipped four goals in a 4-3 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup midweek. Malacia came in as left wing-back, with Mazraoui dropping into central defence while Diogo Dalot moved to right wing-back.

Malacia has just recovered from a 17-month spell on the sidelines with a serious knee injury. Despite a long road to recovery, he's been thrust back into action to help aid his club's injury crisis at the back, with Luke Shaw struggling with fitness issues.

That said, the former Feyenoord full-back doesn't look like the long-term answer for Amorim in his 3-4-3 system. He's looked off the pace and vulnerable when the opposition has raced forward down his wing. A new left wing-back is surely on the club's agenda with speculation growing over a move for Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 22/12/2024.