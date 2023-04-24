Nemanja Vidic established himself among the Premier League’s greatest-ever centre-backs through his illustrious career at 20-time league champions Manchester United.

Brought for a mere £7m from Spartak Moscow, Sir Alex Ferguson’s investment paid off as the defender wore the captain’s armband and often led by example on the biggest stage.

Vidic, now 41, won multiple honours at Old Trafford, including five Premier League titles, three League Cups and one Champions League, among many individual accolades.

The former Serbian defender, however, has recently shocked the footballing world by claiming that his career nearly took a different path if he had joined United’s arch-rivals, Liverpool.

Much to the surprise of football fans, he has now revealed the reasoning behind why the deal came to nothing and why a move to Manchester happened instead.

United fans will be thanking their lucky stars that Liverpool's boss at the time, Rafa Benitez, was off the boil.

How the transfer to Liverpool broke down?

Manchester United’s infamous defensive duo Vidic and Rio Ferdinand linked up on the latter’s YouTube show named Vibe with Five.

“The first moment I was in contact with the club [Man United] was December 2005,” Vidic shared with his old pal Ferdinand.

“But at the time Liverpool was also involved. I spoke with Rafa Benitez, and he was the one who was first in touch with me when I was at Spartak Moscow,” he continued.

“My English was not good; my wife Ana was actually talking to him because my English was not great.

“He was asking me if I want to come to England and certain things, everything was great. And then he didn’t call me back for two or three weeks!” he exclaimed.

So, after Benitez played a crucial role in the breakdown of Vidic’s Anfield-bound move, the prospect of playing for their rivals United then cropped up and was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down.

“Fergie obviously got in touch. He called and said ‘I’ve been looking at you for the last six months to a year, I like the way you play. I think you’ll be good for the club. Do you want to join?’

“I said ‘of course’”

Vidic then explained that he arrived in Manchester just a week later and the rest is, well, history.

Benitez will look back on this saga with regret and, moving forward, will ensure to adopt Ferguson’s tactics of getting a deal done, and fast. Oh, and how to pick up the phone.

Nemanja Vidic’s career after Manchester United

It may have been hard to follow his stint in England, given the copious amount of success the Serb enjoyed, and that began to ring true once he left.

He spent two years in Italy playing for Inter Milan but only accrued a total of 23 appearances, with his debut for the Italian side up against his former club.

A string of managerial changes and debatable performances limited his time on Italian soil, and his contract was terminated – by mutual consent – in January 2016.

Just 11 days later, the official announcement of Vidic’s retirement was released, as he put an end to a glittering career.