Nemanja Vidic, who joined Manchester United from Spartak Moscow in 2006, has spoken about his first meeting with Sir Alex Ferguson upon his arrival in England.

Transfers made during the January window are notoriously known to be viewed with hesitation, especially when arriving from a lesser-known team like the former United defender did.

However, Vidic’s £7m fee may be some of the best money the English behemoths have ever spent.

As we know, he went on to enjoy an immense trophy haul at his club, which includes five Premier League triumphs and one success in the Champions League.

The bruising centre-back also racked up his fair share of individual honours, notably his two Premier League Player of the Year awards.

Recently, Vidic chatted with Rio Ferdinand on his Vibe with Five show.

Nemanja Vidic: ‘Wow I signed for less money’

The defender, lauded for his heart-on-his-sleeve attitude, spoke with Ferdinand on his YouTube show and revealed the reception he received when he rocked up in England.

“Sir Alex Ferguson was waiting. Whole trip he was there. First we went to the hotel to see the players. If you remember I was there when I had a dinner?” Vidic posed to his long-term partner.

“I was sitting with Cristiano Ronaldo and Louis Saha on the table. And after that, Fergie took us to the hotel. Other hotel, we didn’t stay in the same hotel.

“He took us to the other hotel, and he was actually taking my bag for me. I said ‘wow’."

The former Serbian international continued to dive into his Manchester introduction and spoke about the illustrious manager went above and beyond.

“Taking the bags for me and putting it in the back. I’m saying this is amazing. This is the story I have to say to the guys, you know?”

He then continued: “And then tomorrow he took us to the airport and same again, putting back bags. Taking us to the airport.”

Vidic then drew a laugh from Ferdinand himself and his co-hosts as he reminisced about the time he realised that his wage had taken a hit, despite him not realising it.

“And I was on the airplane, I was looking through the window and say ‘wow man. I’m going to play for Man United’”

“I was thinking about Fergie taking the bags in the back. In that moment I was thinking ‘wow I signed for less money actually than I had at Spartak Moscow than Man United’.”

In retrospect, I doubt he minded.

VIDEO: Nemanja Vidic reveals hilarious Sir Alex Ferguson story

The Nemanja Vidic vs Virgil van Dijk debate

Unless you have been living under a rock, you would have seen the ongoing debate between the two great defenders rising back to the surface.

Jamie Carragher weighed in and backed the Liverpool man Virgil van Dijk to say that he was better than United’s Vidic.

On Twitter, he said: “VVD is far better than Vidic, who was a top CB, but have you forgot his performances against Torres?”

Ferdinand then chimed in but instead – by no surprise – backed his defensive compatriot Vidic in a hilarious but light-hearted Twitter feud.

At the end of the day, football is subjective, and your choice is down to personal preference.

However, regardless of your partiality, you have to admit they are both in esteemed presence alongside some of the best of England’s top flight to ever grace the league.