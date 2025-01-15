Summary Despite a rough start, Manchester United have shown improvement under coach Ruben Amorim in recent matches.

United are looking for further additions after a mixed summer transfer window.

Nene Dorgeles is a versatile forward at RB Salzburg, attracting United's interest for a January or summer move.

Manchester United have had a troubled start to the season. They are 13th in the Premier League after 20 matches, winning six, drawing five and losing nine. They have improved in the last couple of weeks under new head coach Ruben Amorim, though. The Red Devils were unlucky not to get all three points at Anfield, drawing 2-2 and also knocked out Arsenal of the FA Cup, winning the tie on penalties.

In the summer, United had a net spend of £94.35 million, bringing in the likes of Matthijs De Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui. Despite their summer expenditure, they have struggled domestically and in Europe, meaning they are still in the market for incomings, especially in attacking areas. Nene Dorgeles is the latest name to be linked with a switch to Old Trafford. Here is everything you need to know about him.

Nene Dorgeles' Career

Nene Dorgeles was born on 23rd December 2002. Before joining Red Bull Salzburg in January 2021, he spent time at FC Guidars, a club in Mali, and JMG Academy Bamako, an academy established by former French midfielder Jean-Marc Guillou. They have centres around the world, including in the Ivory Coast and Mali.

Dorgeles signed a four-year professional contract with RB Salzburg in January 2021. He was then sent on loan to FC Liefering, an Austrian side in the second tier. In 31 appearances, he scored 10 and registered 11 assists, earning him another loan move to SV Ried in January 2022. This spell was not as successful, with Dorgeles only scoring twice in 17 matches. For the first time, the 22-year-old was then sent to Belgium to play for KVC Westerlo. He impressed, scoring 13 and registering four assists in 36 appearances.

Since the 2023/24 season, Dorgeles has played for RB Salzburg's first-team. In his first campaign, he scored five league goals and made four appearances in the UEFA Champions League. They were eliminated in the group stages and finished second in the Austrian Bundesliga behind Sturm Graz. So far this season, Salzburg have struggled, with new head coach Pep Ljinders sacked in December. Dorgeles has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, scoring four and registering five assists in 14 league matches, as well as playing in all six Champions League games.

His impressive development at Salzburg has prompted United to take an interest in signing him in January or the summer transfer window. Fabrizio Romano provided the following update on X:

Nene Dorgeles Career Statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Red Bull Salzburg 58 11 10 FC Liefering 31 10 11 SV Ried 17 2 3 KVC Westerlo 36 13 4

Nene Dorgeles' Position and Style of Play

Dorgeles is an extremely versatile forward who can operate as a number 10 or as a winger. So far this season, he has played as a left-winger 12 times, a right-winger 10 times, and twice as a false nine. The 22-year-old's strengths lie in his dribbling and ability to beat opposition defenders with sharp bursts of pace. He has completed 2.49 successful dribbles per 90 during the 2024/25 campaign, putting him in the top 17 percentile in the Austrian Bundesliga. His dribble success of 56.2% also puts him in the top 20 percentile.

A typical situation that Dorgeles finds himself in is receiving the ball in a deep area on the left-wing. From here, he looks to drive at opposition full-backs and create separation through his lightning pace. The majority of Dorgeles' shots are taken inside the box, with 22 out of 29 coming in the penalty box. In fact, 17 of these 22 have come from the left-hand side of the box, highlighting the positions he typically looks to score from.

Given Dorgeles' traits from out wide, he would suit Amorim's wing-back system. As well as this, he could be used as a backup option in the number 10 position, as he has already played as an attacking midfielder or centre-forward 39 times in his career. To propel himself to the next level, the 22-year-old needs to improve on his decision-making and tidy up his passing, especially in attacking areas. As a two-footed, versatile forward, though, he undoubtedly has the qualities to be an important member of an elite-level European team.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FotMob - Correct as of 14/01/25.