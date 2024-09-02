Christian Eriksen has been a bit-part player at Manchester United through his Old Trafford career, having joined the Red Devils in the summer of 2022 following his return to the Premier League - but despite links suggesting a move abroad in the recently closed transfer window, he will remain at Old Trafford with Fabrizio Romano stating that the club had never entered concrete negotiations over a potential exit.

Eriksen joined United after a strong spell at Brentford on his return to the Premier League, just two years after he departed Tottenham Hotspur for Inter Milan - and he's represented a decent squad option for the Red Devils since. Struggling, however, to oust Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes from the starting lineup, Eriksen was linked with a move away - though Romano shot those rumours down and a move outside of Old Trafford is off the cards for the time being.

Romano: Eriksen 'Had No Concrete' Ajax Talks

An exit from Man Utd was floated but to no avail

Reports early in September stated that Eriksen could perhaps be on his way to Ajax for a romantic return with his former club, given that the Eredivisie transfer window was open until Monday evening - but though reports were quashed on Monday with the Dane set to undergo another campaign at Old Trafford.

Christian Eriksen's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 =12th Assists 2 =4th Key Passes Per Game 1.2 3rd Shots Per Game 0.6 12th Long Balls Per Game 1.5 7th Match rating 6.36 21st

And, speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed the rumours that Eriksen hadn't been approached by Ajax - with the journalist citing that there was 'no concrete negotiations' for his services. He said:

"We heard many different rumours from Saudi, then we started hearing rumours also about the opportunity for Ajax, the comeback of Christian Eriksen to Ajax, but that was never a concrete negotiation. "Many United sources guarantee they never received an official bid from Ajax for Christian Eriksen, so this is a very romantic story to see Eriksen back to Ajax one day - but for this summer, they never received an official proposal. "So that's the position of Manchester United."

Eriksen Stay Will be Welcomed by Man Utd

The midfielder is still needed for his experience

Eriksen was a strong signing at the time, and it remains that way with United being able to pad their bench with international players. He will always have that creative spark in his locker and can provide a strong option off the bench if United are either searching for a late goal or they need a composed, experienced head to keep the ball and tire the opponents if they are in the lead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Christian Eriksen has scored 54 Premier League goals in 288 games.

However, he isn't at his athletic best and that could prove to be a problem in the coming years. Mason Mount and Mainoo are two very similar players, though Mount has struggled greatly with injury since he's been at Old Trafford and Mainoo still needs to be protected in the sense that he is a young player and Eriksen will provide the perfect professional for him to learn from.

With Manuel Ugarte, Toby Collyer and Dan Gore also in the squad, they will represent options for the future and Eriksen's days at Old Trafford will be numbered at some point - though for now, his retention in a squad that is massively lacking leadership and nous is vital.

