Manchester United would need to sell players first if they were to bring in another attacker ahead of the transfer deadline, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

United have struggled to offload most of their high-earners this window, including the likes of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Jadon Sancho.

After confirming a double deal for Bayern Munich duo Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, the Red Devils are yet to advance on a new signing as outgoings remain crucial for their further plans this summer.

According to Sheth, bolstering their attacking options is currently not a priority for Man United, who have been in prolonged talks with Paris Saint-Germain over midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

After three arrivals in defence and Joshua Zirkzee’s capture in attack, United have shifted their focus to a midfield signing and are now eyeing a loan deal for the Uruguayan, with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Ugarte is ‘pushing a lot’ for the move to happen, alongside his agent Jorge Mendes, who is leading talks with the Parisians over his summer exit.

United ‘Not Prioritising’ Forward Signing

The Red Devils are comfortable with attacking options

Sheth, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, explained that Man United are not prioritising signing a new attacker after Joshua Zirkzee’s arrival from Bologna earlier in the window:

“With regard to a forward, I think they've always been looking for a forward. They've obviously brought in Joshua Zirkzee, there's always that talk of, are they going to bring in an out-and-out striker?” “I'm told at this stage that it's not a priority position, it's not a hot position that they're looking at, and it would require, in that case, sales in that area for them to reinforce, because they've got quite a number of forward players in that squad.”

Zirkzee, who made his Man United debut in their season opener against Fulham on Friday, got off to a brilliant start to life in Manchester, scoring the winning goal in a narrow 1-0 victory over the Cottagers.

The Netherlands international admitted it was an ‘unbelievable’ feeling to mark his debut with a late goal, for which he needed only 26 minutes of play after coming off the bench.

Joshua Zirkzee's Bologna Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Minutes per goal Serie A 34 11 5 253 Italy Cup 3 1 2 168

Zirkzee, who joined Man United on a five-year deal from Bologna last month, is coming off an impressive season in Italy, where he led Bologna to the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history, scoring 11 goals and registering five assists in 34 Serie A appearances.

European Clubs ‘Explore’ Jadon Sancho Deal

PSG, Juventus and Dortmund not in contention

Man United winger Jadon Sancho is being monitored by several European clubs ahead of the transfer deadline, Dharmesh Sheth has reported on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the Sky Sports reporter, Sancho remains the ‘one to watch’ in the final 10 days of the summer transfer window, despite seeing interest cool off from several clubs in recent weeks.

While Juventus and Borussia Dortmund couldn't match Man United’s valuation, Paris Saint-Germain have also dropped out of contention for the English winger after they acquired Rennes attacker Desire Doue.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-08-24.