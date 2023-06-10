Manchester United are set to hold a ‘new round of meetings’ with Napoli for their centre-back target Kim Min-jae, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Kim is a highly sought-after talent in Italy's top flight and has been subject to a lot of interest leading up to the summer window.

Manchester United transfer news – Kim Min-jae

United are not alone in the race for the defensive monster, as a series of European clubs are also lining up for a move.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano previously told GIVEMESPORT that Premier League outfit Newcastle are monitoring Kim’s situation, while a report by UOL Esporte claim the Magpies are prepared to match United’s offer for the South Korea international.

90min revealed that United are eager to sign Kim this summer after he helped steer Luciano Spalletti’s Napoli side to their first Scudetto for 33 years.

In May, a report from Italy claimed Erik ten Hag are eyeing up a £56m offer for the reigning Serie A champions for their ever-present defender.

However, if United are successful in their pursuit, The Daily Mail have confirmed that the Kim must complete military training this summer before linking up with his dream side at Old Trafford.

What did Rudy Galetti say about Manchester United and Kim Min-jae?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Galetti has said that United are set to hold further talks with the Serie A champions over a transfer for the 26-year-old although he believes the release clause is nearer €60m (£51m).

He said: “There is a new round of meetings scheduled already in the coming days in which Manchester United will try and finalise and reach a full agreement on personal terms. Then in early July, the English club already planned to pay to Napoli to the release clause of €60m valid for 15 days to bring in the Korean player, followed also by Liverpool and Tottenham, to the Premier League.”

Would Kim Min-jae be a good addition to Manchester United’s squad?

Filling the shoes of the outgoing Kalidou Koulibaly in Naples, the former Fenerbache ace was an integral part of their historic Serie A triumph.

As United transition into a side that build out from the back under Ten Hag’s stewardship, the Red Devils must have centre-backs who are capable of passing the ball from deep.

Kim’s pass completion rate – per 90 - stands at an impressive 90.2% as per Fbref. This statistic is even more impressive considering he is within the top 4% of his positional peers for passes completed per 90 with 72.52.

He also completes a mouth-watering 5.4 passes into the final third per 90, which is incredible for a centre-back.

Defensively, the same website highlights Kim’s refined capability as he loses just 0.09 challenges per 90, while his percentage of dribblers tackled is 88.6%.

Whether he would become a first-team regular, especially with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez becoming mainstays in the Red Devils defence, is another matter.

But there’s little doubt that Kim’s acquisition wouldn’t be successful, though the 13-time Premier League champions will have to contend with the lined pockets of Newcastle to secure his services this summer.