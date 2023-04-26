Manchester United exploring the Harry Kane situation to discover a potential transfer fee for this summer has had a lot made of it - but that’s not the only case they are looking at with strikers.

Randal Kolo Muani and Benjamin Sesko remain really interesting players to them but both situations are extremely complicated.

How much would Kolo Muani cost Man United?

In terms of Kolo Muani, Eintracht Frankfurt are looking for £90million - or close to that - if he is to leave. Stylistically the foundations are there for him to be a good fit as United’s No.9 but there are very real doubts about that fee. He has scored 13 goals in Bundesliga so far and at the age of 24 to expect him to come in and make an immediate impact is quite a big deal - especially after an outlay like that.

The goals tally does not tell the whole story, he has also weighed in with 12 assists over his 28 league games this season but the last time United were involved in a wrangle with a German club was for Jadon Sancho - and that has not quite proved to be worth the time and effort.

There is, of course, a different staff involved on the transfer front from those days and that specific scenario cannot be used against Kolo Muani but such heavy investment needs a return. Especially as United want to be in the title race next season.

Who else are Man United targeting?

One situation that keeps coming back onto the table is their interest in Sesko.

This week Newcastle United were linked with him and it is true they also like the RB Salzburg forward who has 16 goals - more than Antony, Wout Weghorst and Jadon Sancho combined for the Red Devils - this season, but he is joining RB Leipzig this summer and that makes for a pretty unique transfer pursuit.

Manchester United have been on the scene here longer than Newcastle and sources with knowledge of the situation seem genuine about the fact they could try to sign him sooner rather than later. I would rate them as being ahead of Newcastle in that sense.

It is a strange situation to be pursuing a player who has a transfer already pending - but that £20million switch between RB clubs could still lead to a good business deal, even if United were to go in at over double that value.

Do Man United have a number one striker target?

Such value is difficult to find and United are in a situation where they want to explore every avenue before committing to a No.1 target as their new striker.

There are other names too of course, Victor Osimhen among them, but it seems no progress has been made on that one just yet.

It is fair to say Kane would be the top target if he became attainable under £100m but the chances of that being the case, and for things to move forward quickly, are not high.

Kane had to push for a transfer when he fancied joining Manchester City and a repeat of that could be on the cards if he wants out this summer.