Manchester United are willing to go head-to-head with Real Madrid to sign Harry Kane.

Erik ten Hag’s men were blunt in attack as they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City in the FA Cup final last weekend and now the plan is to make sure such problems are not still an issue by the start of next season.

Signing Kane will not be easy and there is awareness that Tottenham intend to keep him for the final year of his contract - yet United are Kane’s only current option in England if he wants a move.

Real Madrid now have an eye on him as an elite Karim Benzema replacement, after the club announced on Sunday that their star striker is leaving the club.

The £200,000-a-week England striker has never shown a true desire to play abroad any time soon, but such a pursuit would spark intrigue. And Madrid believe they have the financial power and football heritage to turn Kane’s head.

This interest in him is genuine and as soon as they move that interest up a gear, United sources indicate they would be ready to challenge them.

There is a list of players United could turn to if their Kane dream hits a dead end: Victor Osimhen, Dusan Vlahovic, Gonçalo Ramos, Randal Kolo Muani, Lautaro Martinez and Rasmus Hojland have all been covered in detailed scouting reports to date.

Marcus Rashford is also being considered for a more central role in the next phase of his career and there have been big improvements in his mindset that has given Ten Hag reason to believe he can be more prolific as a No.9 if needed. Rashford believes he could make the switch from the left side of attack but the priority right now is to sign someone as a first choice striker.

United are still in the process of a potential takeover that will open up their options in the market and already have a pathway to Mason Mount that is being worked on as their first signing of the summer.

Having the cash to land Mount, Kane as well as a new centre-back and full-back - and possibly one more midfielder too - is not straight forward right now but over the course of the summer there is a feeling Ten Hag will be fully supported in his vision of where the team needs to be by the end of July.

And Ten Hag wants a proven goalscorer through the door ASAP.

Sources close to Kane have not yet declared any intention of demanding a transfer this summer but a battle between Madrid and United would test his loyalty every bit as much as Manchester City’s interest once did.

United know they will not be welcome bidders but believe they are his only viable option if he moves to another club in the Premier League and will be ready to stick their foot in the door if and when it opens.