Manchester United may have been linked with Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar but the interest is not coming from their side, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Instead, he said it’s more of a case that the team of the Brazilian legend are offering his services to a series of clubs, United included.

Man Utd transfer news – Neymar

Sky Sports have revealed that the English giants have been approached about signing Neymar from PSG in this summer window. Interestingly, the Daily Mail has reported that Erik ten Hag has refused to rule out this sensational move for the 31-year-old.

“When we have news we will tell you,” smiled Ten Hag in his pre-match conference prior to his penultimate Premier League fixture against Chelsea.

Dean Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that United’s prospective owner Sheikh Jassim could prepare a mouth-watering move for the world-record transfer fee holder, which remains at £200m from his Barcelona departure.

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Neymar and Manchester United?

Sheth spoke about where the rumours have surfaced from claiming that Neymar’s camp have offered the Brazilian’s signature to other clubs, rather than United registering their interest in the player. He also mentioned that Neymar has never been a player that the 20-time champions have been officially interested in.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think what’s important to remember here is where the links are coming from. I don’t think it’s being generated at all from the Manchester United side, it appears to be more a case of the Neymar camp offering the player to Manchester United and a number of other clubs because as far as we’re aware, Neymar has never been a player that’s been on the radar for Manchester United.”

Will Neymar join Manchester United?

As mentioned, the Dutch tactician was very coy when questioned about the rumours circulating that Neymar will join him in Manchester in the summer. But that does not deny that the 124-cap Brazilian international, on face value, would be a world-beating acquisition to the United camp as they look to compete with their city neighbours Manchester City for the Premier League next term.

While this deal makes logical sense from a commercial sense, Neymar is not currently one of their priority targets. The footballing cult hero, who earns £810k-a-week, has racked up 13 goals and notched a further 11 assists this season. His stock may be decreasing, but his goal-scoring exploits still highlights his prolific nature in front of goal.

Glitz and glamour aside, Neymar would bring a superstar status along with him and just remember what happened last time when Cristiano Ronaldo made his long-awaited return. All things considered; the Red Devils should look to avoid a serious inquisition of Neymar, seeing as other departments, such as the striker position, are more in need of depth.