Manchester United don't want to cash in on Jadon Sancho this summer, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

There's been some talk about Erik ten Hag not being happy with the winger, but Jacobs doubts the club are planning to sell him.

Man United news — Jadon Sancho

The Manchester Evening News recently claimed that Ten Hag is becoming increasingly impatient with Sancho.

While the 23-year-old was able to score his spot-kick in United's penalty shoot-out triumph against Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final over the weekend, he hasn't had the best season overall and was recently criticised by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

As per Transfermarkt, Sancho has scored just five goals in 31 appearances across all competitions, so it's not a shock to hear that his manager isn't completely satisfied with him right now.

The Englishman is currently valued at around £62m by the CIES Football Observatory. According to Spotrac, he's also earning £350,000 a week.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Jadon Sancho and Man United?

Despite his struggles at Old Trafford, Jacobs doesn't think United will be looking to sell Sancho this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I know we've heard a lot of rumours about Manchester United potentially cashing in somehow, in order to generate funds because they're obviously looking for quite a big outlay, particularly with a more defined forward. But I don't think that's the case, at this point.

"Sancho has been given a clear challenge to get consistent game time, stay fit and get back to his best and live up to his price tag. And then after a slightly longer period of time and balanced against any other incomings in and around his position, things will be assessed once again."

Who could Man United sell this summer?

While Sancho's spot at United may be safe for now, the same can't be said about a lot of his team-mates.

According to the MailOnline, the Red Devils are ready to be ruthless in the next transfer window and could allow up to 17 players to leave Old Trafford.

The likes of Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Fred and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all been named as footballers who the Manchester club are happy to listen to offers for.

Going forward, Sancho has to increase his output to make sure he also doesn't become someone who Ten Hag is happy to let go. United may not be desperate to get rid of the England international now, but that'll probably change if his struggles in the final third continue.