Manchester United aren’t too worried about not landing a deal for Kim Min-Jae, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

Instead, the 13-time Premier League champions have been on the lookout for other options should they fail in their chase for the imposing Napoli defender.

Manchester United – centre-backs

Erik ten Hag will view this summer window as the opportunity to build on his successful inaugural campaign and will need to bolster his defensive ranks with a new face at centre-back.

Lisandro Martínez and Raphael Varane are, understandably, the Dutch tactician’s ideal partnership; but if either are unavailable, his options at the back are thin.

At times during 2022/23, Luke Shaw was utilised infield as a centre-back, despite playing on the left by trade.

Sweden international Victor Lindelof was a decent option, but Harry Maguire’s time in Manchester is all but done, meaning investment at centre-back would be wise.

Napoli’s Kim Min-jae was the top of United and Ten Hag’s shopping list, but now that the South Korean ‘monster’ looks to be joining Thomas Tuchel in Germany with a £43m move to Bayern Munich imminent, according to MailOnline.

What has Dean Jones said about Manchester United’s centre-back options?

On Manchester United’s need for a new central defender, Jones claimed that United have delved into the market in France should Munich complete the signing of their long-term target Kim.

He said: “Yeah, we know that United have been looking around France at a couple of different options. So, the people I speak to seem not too worried that if they weren’t to land Kim, that they would be stuck for options.”

What options could Manchester United look at?

As Jones alluded to, United have looked into the French market for possible alternatives to Kim, with Jean-Clair Tobido and Axel Diasi the two outstanding candidates.

According to L’Eqipue, the young French duo are being targeted by the Manchester-based club in order to rejuvenate their defensive department.

In the eyes of Jones, a move for £40m-rated Tobido would make sense as he told GIVEMESPORT that his ‘relatively small price tag’ could be a deciding factor.

Recently, the 23-year-old refused to rule out a move away from OGC Nice amid speculation of a transfer to the English stalwarts.

He said: “I don’t know if it would be the right choice to go elsewhere. It’s not the time to think about it. I am much more serene about this now, and if I am called upon to make a choice, I will do it with a lot of reflection.”

His compatriot Diasi, however, may see United’s Champions League qualification as enough reason to make the high-profile move, per Manchester Evening News.

Currently at Monaco, the defender was a rare highlight during the club’s turgid campaign, meaning United may seem like an attractive option as things stand.

Both options would be clever considering their age and their respective cut-price fees, but there’s no doubt that Kim should remain United’s priority.