Highlights Manchester United are hesitant to meet Bayern Munich's €50million (£43million) demand for Matthijs de Ligt

United are prioritising their Leny Yoro deal, and so the De Ligt wait may continue.

Yoro will add to United's strong centre-back options; though a Victor Lindelof exit could prompt a new defender arrival.

Manchester United's pursuit of Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich could have hit a brick wall with news flooding through that Leny Yoro is set to undergo a medical at Old Trafford ahead of his proposed move from Lille - and reports have suggested that United are not willing to pay the fee that Bayern have asked for to part ways with the Dutchman.

De Ligt moved from Juventus to Bayern for a fee of around £56million, rising to £64million for the then-prodigy, with the former Ajax man having won the Golden Boy award just four years prior. He's not had a bad spell in Munich, but with United offering a Premier League route, it's a deal that could well have been on the cards. However, Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg believes that the Red Devils are not willing to see eye-to-eye with Bayern over the fee.

Man Utd Not Willing to Pay Matthijs de Ligt Fee

The Red Devils have seemingly moved on for now

The report states that at present, United are not willing to spend the €50million (£43million) + add-ons that Bayern are demanding for De Ligt at present, and as a result, there is no final offer towards Bayern for his services just yet.

With the news that United have prioritised the deal for Yoro, that has put De Ligt on the back burner for the time being - and with the Frenchman flying to the United Kingdom for a medical ahead of a proposed move to Old Trafford, it could be a race between De Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite to become the second centre-back signing to come through this summer under Erik ten Hag.

Matthijs De Ligt's Bundesliga statistics - Bayern squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 22 14th Clearances Per Game 2.4 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.9 3rd Tackles Per Game 0.7 =15th Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =5th Match rating 6.68 17th

Reports earlier in the transfer window had suggested that De Ligt had told Bayern that he would only consider United if he was to move on from the Allianz Arena, but with Yoro being six years younger than the ex-Ajax captain, it's a deal for the long-term after some exceptional performances for Lille.

Now the Dutchman's outlook in Bavaria could become slightly bleak with Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae and Eric Dier all having featured last season, and alongside the potential arrival of Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart, he may struggle for minutes after his intentions to leave.

United May Need Another Centre-Back

A move for De Ligt shouldn't be ruled out just yet

United will have a strong centre-back quartet in Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Yoro once the Frenchman's move is completed - but with Lindelof being linked with a move away from Old Trafford after a lack of first-team football in the north west, that could open the door for a new defender to come in if he departs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matthijs de Ligt has 45 caps for the Netherlands.

Jonny Evans has signed a new one-year deal as emergency backup following his busier-than-expected campaign last time out, and whilst youngster Willy Kambwala has been sold to Villarreal for a fee of around £9.6million, there is now a youthful approach with Yoro coming through at 18, whilst De Ligt or Branthwaite are both under the age of 25 and will have long careers regardless of where they end up.

The Red Devils suffered a huge injury crisis last season which, at times, forced veteran Evans to drop into the back line and partner Kambwala who was hugely inexperienced - and although the duo did well, they are both short of Champions League quality which is where United wish to get to under Ten Hag.

Related Man Utd Talks Ongoing for De Ligt After he Agrees to Join Manchester United are still in negotiations with Bayern Munich over the signing of Matthijs de Ligt.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 17-07-24.