Manchester United return to Premier League action at Old Trafford on Saturday evening when they play host to this season's surprise package Nottingham Forest.

Ruben Amorim's side suffered their first defeat under the new manager in midweek as they fell 2-0 to Arsenal at the Emirates, while Manchester City beat Nuno Espirito Santo's side at the Etihad in an underwhelming performance.

But with a hectic schedule and injury problems for both managers, changes are expected and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect both teams to lineup for the game.

Man Utd Team News

Mainoo and Martinez to return

After missing the midweek defeat to Arsenal due to suspension, Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez will both return to the matchday squad at Old Trafford for this game. Jonny Evans is still unavailable due to injury, but Amorim has confirmed that Victor Lindelof has returned to training for the first time since his appointment.

Luke Shaw remains sidelined after picking up another injury that will rule him out for several weeks, while Marcus Rashford is likely to return to the starting lineup after being benched in midweek.

Man Utd Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Victor Lindelof Groin 10/12/2024 Jonny Evans Knock Unknown Luke Shaw Calf 01/01/2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Amorim shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

"Jonny's [Evans] still not training. Victor [Lindelof] returned to training but is not available for tomorrow. Maybe the next game, he will be available. “Licha [Martinez] and Kobbie [Mainoo] are returning for the team so we are prepared for the game.”

Man Utd Predicted XI

Rashford to start in attack

Man Utd Predicted XI: Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Martinez; Amad, Casemiro, Mainoo, Mazraoui; Fernandes, Rashford, Zirkzee.

Man Utd Predicted Substitutes: Bayindir (GK), Maguire (DEF), Dalot (DEF), Malacia (DEF), Ugarte (MID), Mount (MID), Antony (FWD), Garnacho (FWD), Hojlund (FWD).

With Amorim likely to continue rotating his squad to get minutes in everyone's legs and keep players fresh, there should be several changes again. Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee scored twice each against Everton but were benched for Arsenal, so they could return while Mainoo and Martinez should come straight back in.

Casemiro could come into midfield in place of £51m man Manuel Ugarte, while £60m star Mason Mount is likely to return to the bench after a disappointing performance also.

Nottingham Forest Team News

Nuno still without midfield duo

After suffering defeat to Man City at the Etihad on Wednesday, Nuno will be hoping to get his team back up and running at Old Trafford but he will have to do it without long-term absentees Danilo, Ibrahim Sangare and Andrew Omibamidele.

Ryan Yates was substituted at half-time due to tactical reasons, while Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White are fit and able to start if selected.

Nottingham Forest Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Ibrahim Sangare Hamstring 01/02/2025 Danilo Ankle 01/01/2025 Andrew Omobamidele Unknown Unknown

Speaking just hours after the defeat to Man City, Nuno shared a very small update on the squad ahead of this game.

"We're still assessing, it was just a couple of hours ago, so still assessing the players."

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI

Dominguez and Hudson-Odoi to return

Nottingham Forest Predicted XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Dominguez; Anderson, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood,

Nottingham Forest Predicted Substitutes: Carlos Miguel (GK), Williams (DEF), Morato (DEF), Ward-Prowse (MID), Elanga (FWD), Jota Silva (FWD), Sosa (FWD), Moreira (FWD), Awoniyi (FWD).

Espirito Santo will know that ball carriers and pace has been Man Utd's kryptonite in the past, and that means he will likely opt for that once more. Hudson-Odoi was left on the bench in midweek but should return amid his good form this season, and the man signed for £15m from Old Trafford, Elanga, is likely to be the man to miss out.