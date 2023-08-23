Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be forced to make a key change when his side welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have started the season in mixed fashion, having claimed a scrappy 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in their opening fixture before succumbing to a 2-0 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Pape Matar Sarr’s second-half goal was followed by Lisandro Martinez diverting the ball into his own net as Man Utd travelled north without a share of the spoils.

Ten Hag will have hoped for two statement victories to open the Manchester giants’ Premier League campaign this season.

Instead, he has watched his side put in a pair of unconvincing displays against two sides they finished above in the table last term.

With Nottingham Forest the visitors this weekend, the Dutchman will demand an improved performance and showing from his players on Saturday.

Man Utd had chances to win the game at Tottenham

Whilst Manchester United returned home from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium empty-handed, a clinical edge could have completely changed the game’s outcome.

Brazilian winger Antony hit the upright whilst Casemiro was denied brilliantly by Spurs stopper Guglielmo Vicario.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes managed to head wide of an open goal before the break, whilst Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero escaped punishment after seemingly handling the ball in the box in the second half.

However, that will offer scant consolation to ten Hag, who will be disappointed in the quality of United’s performances after Sarr opened the scoring for Spurs.

But Jones believes that Man Utd’s season is not “at the point of crisis” and that the side’s defeat in north London is down to their inability to sign a world-class striker this summer, with £72m acquisition Rasmus Hojlund not yet match-fit.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I am in the minority, but I don’t think United’s season is at the point of crisis like others seem to think. They had chances to win the game at Spurs but couldn’t take them - this is a big problem they’ve got as a result of not going and getting the striker they needed.

Ten Hag is ‘asking for a new forward’, with Rashford expected to play through the middle again

Unsurprisingly, ten Hag isn’t satisfied with the forward options at his disposal, having seen none of his attacking players hit the back of the net in the Red Devils’ first two goals of the season.

Marcus Rashford has struggled to get going, whilst Antony and Alejandro Garnacho haven’t been able to provide many clear-cut opportunities.

However, the Dutchman is expected to persist with his current forward options and could play Rashford in the striker role again when Nottingham Forest visit Old Trafford.

And the journalist has told GIVEMESPORT that he expects the England international to play in that role for “a little while yet” whilst claiming ten Hag is “asking for a new forward.”

He told GIVEMESPORT: “I’m still told Ten Hag is asking for a new forward before the window closes, and I think that is essential. For this game against Forest, we expect Rashford to play through the middle again. That will likely be the case until Hojlund is back in the frame, and another issue around that is that when Hojlund is ready to start a match, he still won’t be properly adapted, still won’t be fully match fit, so this Rashford at nine scenario is likely to be around for a little while yet.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

Mount’s presence has been a problem

Much was expected of ex-Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount when Man Utd secured his signature in a deal that could eventually reach £60m.

However, the 24-year-old will miss the Red Devils’ matches against Forest and Arsenal in the next two weeks after picking up an injury at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The England international has come in for criticism at how he has started the campaign.

Jones believes that Mount’s injury “solves a problem for ten Hag”, meaning he can experiment with the side without him.

The Journalist told GIVEMESPORT: “United have this new injury with Mount now, and to be honest, I think this solves a problem for ten Hag because it means he can now look at how this side works without him. You want Mount to feel part of this and to be a crucial cog in its workings, but there is no doubt that having him in the midfield has been more of a problem than a help so far. It would not surprise me that if United do well without him – say Christian Eriksen comes in and does well - then actually when Mount returns he is playing in one of the wide forward positions instead.

“One of the good things about Mount is his versatility, but it’s not one you want to play around with too much. Part of his problem at Chelsea was playing roles that didn’t suit him.

Antony and Garnacho must step up as Sancho could remain on the bench

With Antony and Garnacho yet to contribute a goal or assist in either of United’s first two matches, ten Hag must begin to put pressure on the duo to provide the Red Devils with more attacking threat in the final third.

Garnacho impressed in his debut campaign last season, hitting the back of the net six times and providing the same amount of assists in 37 appearances.

However, the 19-year-old must push on and continue to show improvement if he is going to nail down a place in ten Hag’s starting XI this season.

And Jones believes that the Man Utd head coach must work out how to develop the two-cap Argentina international from an impact player to a starter whilst contemplating the season ahead for Jadon Sancho.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Antony and Garnacho need to step up here. I can see flashes of it from Antony, and I do think he’ll come through throughout this season. A big thing for ten Hag to figure out, though, is how to turn Garnacho from an impact player to a starter. It’s not an easy step up, but this is a very exciting player and one they’re desperate to unlock. Sancho will be wondering what the season holds for him if he’s on the bench again here but that might be the case.”

Man Utd predicted XI vs Nottingham Forest

Onana - Wan Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw - Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes - Garnacho, Rashford, Antony