Highlights Manchester United are close to signing Dutch attacker Joshua Zirkzee.

United are working to finalize Zirkzee's signing, with personal terms and agent fees agreed.

Zirkzee's contract has a £34 million release clause, potentially affecting the deal.

Manchester United's transfer window has not got off to a flying start as of yet; but with the Red Devils' recent appointment of Dan Ashworth as sporting director, players are expecting to flood into Old Trafford over the coming weeks - and David Ornstein has dropped a huge update on Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee, with United 'close to securing' a deal for the Dutch attacker.

Zirkzee was in fine form for Bologna last season, firing the club to fifth-place in the Serie A table with 11 goals and four assists up front - allowing them to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1965. A relative hero in the city for the part he played in qualification, Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara throughout the summer; and though it has been in vein so far, Ornstein claims that there has been a huge breakthrough with United close to securing a deal to sign the star attacker.

Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd Agreement 'Close'

The attacker is edging closer to a move to England

Ornstein, writing for The Athletic, stated that United are working to finalise the signing of Zirkzee, in a deal which would see the Dutchman move to Old Trafford to supply support to current lone striker Rasmus Hojlund.

United have agreements in place on personal terms and for agent fees, which are sizeable - but with Zirkzee being signed at a reduced rate, they are happy to pay the inflated rates. Zirkzee's contract includes a release clause valued at £34million, and whilst talks are continuing about the fee, the clause must be paid in full - which could be an issue for the Red Devils.

Joshua Zirkzee's Serie A statistics - Bologna squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 1st Assists 4 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.3 =2nd Shots Per Game 2.5 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.5 1st Match rating 7.03 1st

They are now thought to be exploring whether to activate the release clause or negotiate a separate price - though the shining news is that the former Bayern Munich star is the man they are pursuing, and a deal is close to being secured.

Anthony Martial left at the start of the month, which has highlighted the need for a new striker throughout the past few weeks but all being well for the Red Devils, they will be able to secure their man as competition for Hojlund. Whilst the Dane is young and an exciting, upcoming talent, Zirkzee will likely rotate with Hojlund ahead of a long season for the Red Devils.

Zirkzee is an Ideal Signing for United

The Dutchman will bring some much-needed creativity

Zirkzee will bring a more creative, technical role at United should he sign - as opposed to the brutishness and physicality of Hojlund. In that sense, it is a masterstroke signing by Erik ten Hag, who is looking for more creativity given how little United scored last season, with an xG of just 61.13 ranking them in 11th place in the Premier League's xG table..

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zirkzee scored four Bundesliga goals in 12 games for Bayern Munich as a youngster.

Only Bruno Fernandes, and Alejandro Garnacho to an extent, were anywhere near creative enough for United last season in their forward ranks, and there is a real need for some flair in United's attacking ranks - which Zirkzee would provide in a heartbeat, having registered the most shots, dribbles and goals for Bologna last season under Thiago Motta.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 07-07-24.