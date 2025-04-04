Manchester United are eyeing a sensational swoop for Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer, according to Caught Offside.

The Red Devils are looking to bolster their forward options ahead of next season with the expectation being that Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony will all leave the club following their loan spells elsewhere.

One player they have identified who could come in and fill the void in those areas is Eze, but they face serious competition for his signature.

Man Utd Eyeing Deal for Eze

Arsenal and Liverpool seriously interested too

Eze has emerged as one of the Premier League's leading playmakers while playing for the Eagles, which saw Palace include a £60m release clause in his most recent contract at Selhurst Park.

But the top clubs in the Premier League are still considering making a move to bring him in, and Man Utd are among the clubs showing the strongest interest.

Described as a 'superstar', Palace are facing a difficult summer of holding onto their key players with Marc Guehi entering the final year of his contract at the club amid interest from top clubs, while Jean-Philippe Mateta and Adam Wharton are also attracting interest.

Eberechi Eze Premier League Stats 2024/25 Games 23(2) Goals 2 Assists 6 Key passes (per 90) 2 Shots (per 90) 3.4

GIVEMESPORT sources have previously reported that Crystal Palace don't want to sell and will not enter into negotiations with clubs, while it's believed that the release clause is complicated - similarly to how Michael Olise's was last summer before his move to Bayern Munich.

But the player is open to the move to Old Trafford should they agree a deal with the Eagles.

He isn't the only Premier League forward the club are looking at however, with INEOS chiefs keen on Ipswich Town star Liam Delap this summer after it emerged he has a £40m release clause should they be relegated.

Delap has scored 11 goals this season in the top-flight for the Tractor Boys and has impressed, attracting interest from several top clubs including Chelsea and Newcastle.

But with question marks over the futures of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, Delap could find himself playing regularly at Old Trafford alongside Eze next season.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 03/04/2025.