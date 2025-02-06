Manchester United could look at a move for Liam Delap in the summer transfer market, according to reports - with the Red Devils keeping tabs on the Ipswich Town man after a strong start to his Premier League career.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have not been anywhere near as prolific as United would have hoped this season with just five Premier League goals between them, and with Marcus Rashford having left for Aston Villa on loan at the end of the January window, it means that the Red Devils could be looking to bolster their ranks in the coming months - with 21-year-old Delap being earmarked as a target.

Report: Man Utd 'Tracking' Liam Delap

The Red Devils need someone to put the ball in the back of the net

The report by The Athletic states that although Delap only joined Ipswich from Manchester City in the summer, he has been tracked by teams across the Premier League for a long time. That has not gone away after scoring nine top-flight goals for the Tractor Boys in just 23 appearances for the club - and although Chelsea admire him, United are also in that bracket, keeping tabs on the 'exceptional' star.

Liam Delap's Premier League statistics - Ipswich Town squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 2nd Goals 9 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 4th Shots Per Game 1.8 2nd Dribbles Per Game 1.1 4th Match rating 6.71 3rd

However, City tend to insert buy-back clauses in most of their sales, or matching rights in the event that they can match a bid from any interested party, and so they could have a say in his next move in the months to come. Delap was originally linked with the Red Devils by The Athletic in late January, with the striker being floated as 'generating interest' from bigger clubs over a summer move.

There is reportedly an expectation that if the former Derby County youngster can continue to perform at his current levels, or above them this season, then he will join one of the Premier League's top clubs - and Ipswich may struggle to keep him from Ruben Amorim even if they manage to stay in the top-flight, currently sitting three points inside the relegation spots.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liam Delap has made 35 appearances for England's youth teams, scoring 13 goals.

Delap only featured in six games for City, with two of those appearances coming in the Premier League, and despite fleeting loans to Stoke City and Preston North End - where he scored just four goals in 37 Championship appearances - it was last season's eight-goal haul at Hull City where he began to take off. However, his rise in Suffolk has really seen him take off.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 06-02-25.

