Manchester United will now face competition from Bayern Munich for Victor Osimhen this summer, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Osimhen is subject to much interest from clubs across the continent, having shone for Serie A champions-elect, Napoli.

Manchester United transfer news - Victor Osimhen

As per The Evening Standard's report, United and Chelsea are eyeing up a summer transfer move for goal-machine Osimhen.

It's claimed the Premier League duo, who are both said to be on the lookout for a new striker, have earmarked Osimhem as a potential purchase.

Given his goal record for Serie A side Napoli, interest in Osimhen comes as no surprise, but should United or Chelsea wish to sign the Nigerian international, it's unlikely to come cheap.

The report suggests a fee as high as £132 million might be needed to prise the striker away from southern Italy, where he still has over two years left on his contract.

However, it is claimed that Osimhen does have ambitions to play in England at some point in his career, with CBS reporter Ben Jacobs recently telling GIVEMESPORT he "wants to move to the Premier League one day".

Whether that move will happen this summer of further down the line remains to be seen, with new suggestions that United and Chelsea could face stiff competition from Europe for Osimhen's services.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Osimhen to United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth indicated interest was strong from Bundesliga giants Bayern for Osimhen, with the German side willing to spend big on him this summer.

On the 24-year-old, Sheth said: "I'm sure Bayern Munich will be interested in Victor Osimhen.

"I'm sure most of the major European clubs will be interested in Victor Osimhen as he's been absolutely fantastic for Napoli so far this season. Spearheading their attack, while helping Napoli on their way to winning the title.

"They've absolutely blitz Serie A, but they lost the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final to AC Milan, and who was missing through injury? Victor Osimhen.

"This just shows how important a player he is for Napoli. Bayern Munich are interested and the noises coming out of Germany are that they will be willing to spend £100 million on a striker in the summer.”

How has Osimhen performed for Napoli this season?

It's fair to say Osimhen has been a revelation in Naples for the Azzurri, who now sit on the brink of their first Scudetto since 1990, thanks in part to the goals of their talismanic striker.

Only Khvicha Kvaratskhelia boasts a better WhoScored rating in Serie A than the Lagos-born attacker, with Osimhen having accumulated an average rating of 7.60.

With a seemingly unassailable lead at the top of the Serie A table, Osimhen's 21 league goals in 23 appearances have helped Napoli cruise to the league title, with their performances in Europe also catching the eye.

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti will be keen to have Osimhen back fit and firing ahead of their second-leg clash against Milan on Tuesday - a competition where the 24-year-old marksman has netted four goals in five outings.