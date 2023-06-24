Manchester United’s transfer budget is being stretched to the limit at the moment.

And their new goalkeeper situation around David De Gea provides a fresh headache on how to prioritise the signings needed to satisfy Erik ten Hag ahead of next season.

There have been informal briefings that their budget for this window - before player sales and the club takeover - will be around £100million.

With the club currently caught up in a battle for £65million-rated Mason Mount it means there is much to contemplate over how they can progress.

Which positions does Ten Hag want to strengthen?

Ten Hag needs five other positions upgraded if his team is going to be ready to seriously compete with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal next season in the Premier League: goalkeeper, full-back, centre-back, centre midfield and striker are the problem areas.

It is the De Gea contract mess that really derails United’s early summer plans. Ten Hag ended last term in the belief a new contract for the Spaniard was in hand and that he would have one more year to consider who would be United’s long-term No1.

What is the latest on De Gea's future?

That situation is changing. De Gea cannot fully comprehend why he is being asked to take a significant pay drop from being one of the very top earners in the rest of his time at the club. Alongside Marcus Rashford and Casemiro he was largely considered to be one of their best players from last season and he won the Premier League’s Golden Glove award for keeping the most clean sheets across 2022/23.

Yet his contract runs out at the end of this month and no new one is yet signed off due to the new reduced terms - reported to be £200,000-a-week by The Sun - he is expected to sign. United do have the option to extend for another year on the same previous terms, which they have not taken up at this point.

There is a feeling among some Old Trafford sources that they may regret not giving him a better offer as they are heading towards a moment when they need to spend big on a new keeper at a time when the funds are not obviously available.

Which goalkeepers are Man United looking at?

The man being spoken about most as a replacement is Andre Onana of Inter Milan. His value this summer was initially set at over £50million but Inter Milan are having to offload a few players this summer and if United bid it would be closer to £40million - maybe even lower.

Inter would certainly not welcome being lowballed but another real option that United have contemplated for some time is a player truly rated at £40million—David Raya of Brentford. This is one to look out for as they could get a free run at the stopper - labelled as "next level" on Sky Sports News - after Tottenham pulled away from the signing.

Jordan Pickford is considered a tricky signing, due to the fact Everton are not keen sellers and the player himself is not agitating to move despite two difficult seasons. As England’s goalkeeper he also has a higher price-tag attached to him.

Diogo Costa, the FC Porto goalkeeper is another strong option technically - but his value is well in advance of £50million.

The window has only been open a couple of weeks yet it is already clear how desperately United need a takeover cash injection, as their needs can not be met in the current financial climate.