Highlights Manchester United star Casemiro is causing headaches in the dressing room due to his recent poor performances and lack of defensive support.

Casemiro is currently the highest earner at United, earning a whopping £350,000 per week, which raises expectations for his performances.

While Casemiro is likely to stay at United, Jadon Sancho is expected to leave in the January transfer window due to an ongoing dispute with manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United star Casemiro is providing manager Erik ten Hag with a 'massive problem' due to one major reason, journalist Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Casemiro is one of United's most important players, but Jones believes the Brazil international is causing headaches in the Old Trafford dressing room.

It was probably the worst week of Casemiro's United career so far. Having been sent off for two bookable offences during the midweek Champions League defeat to Galatasaray, Casemiro backed up his horror showing with another poor performance at the weekend against Brentford.

Hauled off at the half-time break, Casemiro had been deemed one of the players at fault for Brentford taking an early lead in the game at Old Trafford, with FotMob rating the midfielder a 6.8 out of 10 for the 45 minutes he played. A long way off the performances he'd put together for United last season following his mega-money move from Real Madrid.

Splashing £70 million on the then 30-year-old's signature, Casemiro was praised for the immediate impact he had on the United side, as he provided ten Hag with the base to build his midfield around. The former Real Madrid man played in 53 matches across all competitions for the Red Devils last season, with his only absences in the Premier League due to red or yellow card suspensions.

However, fast-forward 12 months and there is a growing feeling that Casemiro could be causing United more problems than he is currently solving because of one key factor.

When asked about the current performance levels of Casemiro by GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones claimed that the anchorman was currently part of a wider problem at United, which ten Hag has failed to correct so far. Suggesting that United's backline and goalkeeper have been left exposed by Casemiro, the reliable reporter believes he needs to do more to help his teammates in defence:

“Man United have got a massive issue here with Casemiro now. I mean, through the start of the period, it was a situation you hope would pass and you think, well, we’ve got Sofyan Amrabat coming in, that's fine. But suddenly, you've got a goalkeeper whose confidence is on the floor and his form is too. You've got a makeshift centre-back partnership of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans. And in front of them, you haven't got anyone even protecting him.”

How much is Casemiro earning at Manchester United?

A five-time Champions League winner during his time with Real Madrid, it's no surprise Casemiro's arrival came with a level of added prestige at Old Trafford. One of the world's best in his position, not only did United have to spend big on the transfer fee, they're also paying big bucks to Casemiro on a weekly basis.

According to reports, Casemiro is taking home a whopping £350,000 per week at United, meaning his annual salary eclipses the £18 million mark. An astronomical figure, not only is Casemiro the highest earner in the Red Devils squad, he's also one of the Premier League's best-paid players too. Following the departure of former teammate David De Gea, Casemiro has jumped up a place in the highest salary rankings, with only Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland believed to be ahead of the midfield maestro.

Of course, that poses its own problems for ten Hag and Co., as they'll be demanding performances from Casemiro which match his status as the club's best-paid player. With a contract that is set to run until the summer of 2026 as well, there is no real option of cashing in on the Brazilian, meaning ten Hag will have to find a solution that gets Casemiro back to his best.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

Erik ten Hag's January transfer window plans

While Casemiro is all but certain to stay at United for the foreseeable future, the same cannot be said about Jadon Sancho, who is once again being tipped with a move away from Old Trafford.

Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho was now 'very likely' to leave United when the transfer window opens in January, amid an ongoing dispute with manager ten Hag. Jacobs claims ten Hag is unwilling to bring Sancho back into the fold at Old Trafford, unless the English winger offers the Dutch coach a private and public apology.

Sancho hasn't featured in a United squad since August, with the club having reportedly turned down the opportunity to loan him out before the summer window slammed shut. Instead, it looks as if Sancho will be left to fester until January rolls around, when the former Borussia Dortmund starlet is expected to finally call it quits on his United career.