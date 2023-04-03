Manchester United's hierarchy are currently having "internal" conversations surrounding their search for a new striker, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of centre-forward targets, but Jacobs insists there have been no concrete approaches yet.

Manchester United transfer news - Striker

As per a January report from ESPN, it's expected United will enter the market for a striker in the summer transfer window.

Even though the Stretford-based outfit welcomed Burnley loanee Wout Weghorst through the door in the winter window, United are being tipped to spend big on a centre-forward in the off-season.

Who United are able to lure to the club could depend on the situation regarding their takeover, with questions still yet to be answered about who will be in charge of the club in the summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT prospective owner Sheikh Jassim is the "most ambitious" option, hinting the Qatari businessman would be willing to sanction plenty of big-money deals at Old Trafford.

One transfer that could command a hefty fee would of course be a striker, with suggestions that United are already working behind the scenes to get a new number nine through the door.

What has Ben Jacobs said about United's search for a striker?

When quizzed on the latest regarding United's hunt for a new striker, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that discussions were taking place internally between members of the United recruitment team.

On their transfer business, Jacobs said: "So a lot of what Man Utd are doing at the moment with their striker targets is more internal on the player side than necessarily with advanced club-to-club negotiations or concrete talks, which is why it's a bit premature to second guess what direction Manchester United are going to go in."

Who might United look to target in the summer?

As per a report by the Daily Star, United have set their sights on Tottenham Hotspur's record goalscorer Harry Kane.

It's suggested Kane, whose contract at Hotspur Way is set to expire next season, could be available for as little as £80 million, with United's interest continuing to grow.

The report claims Chelsea and Bayern Munich will also contest Kane's signature, but insists United are currently best placed to land the England captain.

However, according to The Telegraph, sources close to United are suggesting the Red Devils' coaching team view Victor Osimhen as the better fit.

Osimhen, who is unlikely to leave Napoli for anything less than £100 million, has enjoyed a stellar season with the Italian side, netting 25 goals in 29 appearances across all competitions.