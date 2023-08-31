Manchester United have held talks to bring Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Old Trafford this summer, but Dharmesh Sheth has revealed to GIVEMESPORT the Red Devils could be tempted to walk away from negotiations because of one key factor.

Hojbjerg has been pushed to one side by new Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou, with the Danish midfielder being tipped with a move away from the north London club this summer. United are also hoping to wrap up deals for Sofyan Amrabat and Sergio Reguilon before the deadline, as per David Ornstein.

Manchester United transfer news - Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Had things played out differently for Hojbjerg this summer, he could've been soaking up the Spanish sun by now, with the former Bayern Munich man having been close to signing for Atletico Madrid.

Atletico had seen a £30 million bid accepted by Spurs, but the deal eventually collapsed after the La Liga outfit and the player were unable to come to an agreement on personal terms. Instead, it's left Hojbjerg - who has previously been described as a 'monster' - stuck between a rock and a hard place, as he's clearly out of Postecoglou's starting-11 plans, while also finding a transfer difficult to come by.

That was until United began showing interest, with Erik ten Hag supposedly keen on adding more cover for Casemiro in the centre of the park. It's suggested by Sky Sports News that the Red Devils view the £100,000-per-week earner as a potential option to be signed this summer, with Tottenham said to be open to selling him to a Premier League rival, should a suitable offer be presented to them by United.

And now, with the transfer deadline rapidly approaching, GIVEMESPORT has been provided with the latest update.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Manchester United?

When asked about the likelihood of United signing a midfielder this summer, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted they were tracking Hojbjerg's situation, but suggested if the terms of the deal don't suit them, the 20-time English champions would show no hesitation in walking away.

On the current state of play, the reliable journalist revealed to GIVEMESPORT: “I wouldn't go as far as to say he's the number one option because United are looking at a number of midfield options.

“There is still a chance that there might not be any incomings on the last day as we stand just now, in that area.

“However, they have been in initial talks over the conditions of a deal for Hojbjerg of Tottenham, they want to see what kind of deal potentially could be done there.

“He's got two years left on his contract. And even though he started the EFL Cup tie against Fulham on Tuesday night, he doesn't seem to be someone who's high up in the plans for Postecoglou. So that's one option.”

What's next for Manchester United this summer?

As alluded to by Sheth, Hojbjerg isn't necessarily deemed a priority target by the Stretford-based outfit, with United having been focusing their efforts towards signing Sofyan Amrabat. It was reported yesterday that United had seen a loan offer rejected for the Fiorentina man, after a proposal to sign the midfielder until the end of the season for £1.7 million was laughed off by the Serie A side.

Earlier this week talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook told GIVEMESPORT that United would struggle to sign Amrabat on a permanent deal, indicating a loan move is their only real hope. Crook also suggested that's likely to be the same with Hojbjerg, meaning United could end the transfer window without the cover in midfield ten Hag desperately craves.