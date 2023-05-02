Manchester United are nearing a contract extension for David de Gea, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

De Gea's reported £375,000-per-week contract is due to expire at the end of the season, but Sheth expects the Spaniard to extend at Old Trafford.

Manchester United contract news - David de Gea

According to a report by Football Insider, United have reached the advanced talk stage with de Gea, as an extension with the club edges closer and closer.

It's claimed the out-of-contract goalkeeper is expected to sign on the dotted line at Old Trafford, despite rumours linking United with various new shot-stoppers.

The same outlet also suggests the United hierarchy are showing an interest in Leeds United number-one Illan Meslier, who could be made available for £40 million in the summer transfer window.

While it's expected de Gea will extend his current stay with the Stretford-based outfit, clarity over his role within Erik ten Hag's side has not yet been established.

There are some suggestions that even if de Gea puts pen to paper on an extension, United could green-light the signing of another goalkeeper, who could end up taking the ex-Atletico Madrid star's spot between the sticks.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about de Gea's future at United?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth admitted there remained plenty of questions surrounding de Gea's future to be answered in the coming weeks.

On the 45-cap Spanish international, Sheth said: "If David de Gea signs that new deal, they're in talks. There are also some reports that they are close to that new deal, then I would expect de Gea to remain as the number-one goalkeeper at United next season.

"There was that news conference that Erik ten Hag did after the Sevilla game, arguably de Gea’s worst game of the season, where the whole team played really badly, but de Gea was culpable on two or three of those goals that Sevilla scored.

"Ten Hag was asked the question, what about the contract? Is he still going to be the number-one keeper next season? Questions along those lines. And his response was, look, he's got the most Premier League clean sheets and he's shown he is a capable keeper.”

Are United right to be extending de Gea's contract?

Having spent over a decade at the club since arriving from Atletico in June 2011, de Gea will eventually leave Old Trafford as a United legend.

However, in his 12-year stint with the club, the demands of the modern-day goalkeeper have increased tenfold, with de Gea lagging behind in certain departments.

Video: David de Gea's worst Man United mistakes

De Gea averages a mere 22 passes per match in the Premier League, compared to Ederson's 26, Kepa Arrizabalaga's 28 and Alisson Becker's 30.

What's more, as displayed in a viral video, de Gea's ability to make key saves at the right time has also fallen short in recent months, with the 32-year-old now somewhat of a liability between the sticks.