Manchester United are thought to be leading the race for Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi as the new INEOS era rumbles on with a spate of new signings - and reports have stated that the Red Devils have ousted Premier League rivals Liverpool and Newcastle United to become frontrunners for his services.

Adeyemi moved to Dortmund two years ago, and whilst his debut campaign was a relative success, his previous campaign means that he has a lot of work to do to propel him back to his original levels. He's seemingly found that form for Dortmund again to begin the current campaign by being labelled 'unstoppable' - but a full move away from the Bundesliga could still do him some good in the future, with United a potential destination.

Man Utd 'Lead Race' For Karim Adeyemi

The Red Devils could make an official move in the future

United are thought to be interested in a move for Adeyemi, according to TEAMtalk - who position them as 'much more likely' to make a bid for his services over Liverpool and Newcastle.

Karim Adeyemi's Bundesliga stats - Dortmund squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 21 =14th Goals 3 =8th Shots Per Game 1.1 7th Dribbles Per Game 0.9 =6th Match rating 6.40 25th

The 22-year-old burst onto the scene at RB Salzburg, which promoted Dortmund into making a move for his services - and other reports have stated that the Bundesliga outfit could struggle to resist a big-money offer for his talents if a bid is tabled for his services.

Despite a difficult campaign last time out, Adeyemi has rekindled his form so far this season with two goals and two assists in just five games in all competitions - and that could see United make a move for him, with reports suggesting Dortmund would want £43million.

The German has been linked with a move to the Premier League trio, who will all be pushing for Champions League football this season, and TEAMtalk have 'confirmed' that Adeyemi is 'under surveillance' by United sporting director Dan Ashworth, who is looking at his next phase of upgrading the Red Devils' squad.

Interest from Newcastle is thought to be genuine at this stage, whilst Liverpool have been linked - though he isn't near the top of their list of prospective targets just yet.

United Could Replace Antony with Adeyemi

The Brazilian has had a torrid time at Old Trafford

United aren't desperately in need of attackers having signed Joshua Zirkzee this summer. Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho both excel on the left flank with their direct approaches, whilst Amad Diallo, Garnacho and Brazilian winger Antony provide depth on the right - and so there isn't yet a burning desire for the Red Devils to sign Adeyemi as they are blessed with various attacking options.

However, it is always a good idea to have targets in mind should one player suddenly come under a bid from another team or wish to leave - and with Antony being linked to Fenerbahce where former boss Jose Mourinho is in the dugout, Adeyemi could certainly be his replacement if the Red Devils see fit.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Karim Adeyemi has four caps for Germany, scoring once.

Adeyemi would possess something different to United's Brazilian flop, and his raw pace - which made him the second fastest player in Bundesliga history - alongside a more instinctive approach making him a solid option for Erik ten Hag if he was to join the Old Trafford club - though there is still work to be done and United can't sign him until at least January thanks to the transfer window closing.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 19-09-24.