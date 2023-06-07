Manchester United could be a ‘likely landing spot’ for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic if he leaves the Serie A giants, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, Jones suggests that Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich are also interested in testing Juventus’ resolve.

Man Utd transfer news – Dusan Vlahovic

Vlahovic impressed during his stint at fellow Serie A club Fiorentina before securing a deal to the Old Lady for a £58m fee, with an additional £8m in add-ons, according to BBC Sport.

The report states that a series of clubs in England’s top-flight were monitoring his situation before his move to Juventus, with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side showing particular interest.

Spanish news outlet AS (via Sport Witness) reported that United had a deal with Vlahovic that was ‘practically closed’ back in January until the Serb stopped the move from happening.

However, back in March, Calciomercato reported that United will lead the way should they wish to show some genuine interest.

Contrary to that, ESPN stated last month that Chelsea had made a bid around the £70m mark for his services, with journalist Rudy Galetti telling GIVEMESPORT that the west Londoners have reportedly been in contact with his agents.

Harry Kane has been earmarked as Erik ten Hag’s top priority, though Tottenham – and Daniel Levy in particular - are reportedly reluctant to sell.

Therefore, a cheaper alternative such as Vlahovic may be United's eventual choice, though the prolific Victor Osimhen is also a figure they are admirers of.

What did Dean Jones say about Dusan Vlahovic and Man Utd?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “The situation around Vlahovic is very interesting. Potentially he’s one of the hottest frontmen on the market this summer – but we also have to consider Juve might change manager and my information is that could well sway his decision to stay if it happens.

“Let’s consider that he does leave Juve, there is good value to be had. Generally, there is a feeling he goes at around €70m, although I was told that he won’t leave for less than €80m (£70m). Even at that price, he holds good value in my eyes and would be worth the pursuit.

“A source in Italy told me he sees Bayern Munich and Manchester United as the two most likely landing spots for him but there are a few other clubs looking at this too so let’s see how it all opens up in the next few days as a decision is looming.”

Would Dusan Vlahovic be a good signing?

Seeing as United are in dire need of a new centre-forward, monitoring the 21-cap Serbian international makes sense, especially with the uncertainty of landing Kane.

Vlahovic has been Juventus’ prime source of goals this season as he has racked up ten domestically and an extra four across cup competitions, according to Fbref.

However, United may be wary that, according to WhoScored, his average match rating across the season is just 6.75, which places him tenth among his teammates in Italy.

His side were handed a 10-point deduction for ‘financial irregularities’, which, in turn, saw them crash out of the Champions League spots.

Now that United have made their return to Europe’s top table, they could use their mid-week action as a lever should they pursue the 23-year-old.

It does, however, seem there would be better options potentially available for United to fix their ongoing striker issue, and competing with the Bavarian club for Vlahovic may prove too much to handle.

Regardless, Anthony Martial’s persisting injury woes highlight that United really need to add a new number nine to his crop ahead of the forthcoming season if they are to contend with Manchester City at the top.