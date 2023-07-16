Manchester United have recently been linked with Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, and journalist Ben Jacobs has shared an update on the midfielder with GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have already signed Mason Mount to strengthen their options in the middle of the park but may not be done there.

Man United transfer news — Sofyan Amrabat

The reliable Fabrizio Romano recently hinted that United could make a late move for Amrabat after targeting him in January.

According to the MailOnline, the Manchester club have revived their interest in the 26-year-old, who could cost just £30m this summer.

He was one of the standout players during the 2022 World Cup. The Daily Express' Ryan Taylor said the Morocco international "must have three lungs" after the amount of ground he covered in Qatar, while former Spain manager Luis Enrique hailed him as an "extraordinary" footballer.

"Achraf [Hakimi], [Youssef] En-Nesyri, Amrabat and [Hakim] Ziyech are extraordinary players," the new Paris Saint-Germain boss said at the tournament (via Football Italia).

What has Ben Jacobs said about Sofyan Amrabat and Man United?

Jacobs says United are potentially monitoring Amrabat but that is it at this point in time.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Manchester United keep being linked with Amrabat. They're aware of his situation and potentially monitoring it but nothing more that I'm aware of at this stage."

Latest Transfer News: Gossip, Rumours And Speculation This Transfer Window

What next for Man United?

Aside from possibly signing another midfielder like Amrabat, United are likely to focus on getting rid of some players.

Dharmesh Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for Fred this summer. According to the Sky Sports reporter, they want in excess of £20m for the Brazilian, which has so far put off one of his suitors, Fulham.

Transfer insider Dean Jones also expects Donny van de Beek to depart Old Trafford as he garners interest from across Europe. The 26-year-old played very little football last season, so now could be a good time for him to leave. In total, he made just two starts in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt.

The Netherlands international was injured for the majority of the campaign, but his move to United from Ajax has just not worked out overall. Therefore, a parting of the ways before the window closes is probably best for all parties here.

The above are just a couple of players who may not be in Erik ten Hag's squad for the 2023/24 season.

Last term, things went pretty well for the Dutchman at Old Trafford. He managed to get his side back into the Champions League, take them all the way to the FA Cup final and win the Carabao Cup. Still, a club of United's stature will want more than that; their aim has to be to win the biggest honours in the game like the Premier League and Champions League.

With that in mind, expect more arrivals and departures at the Manchester club this summer as Ten Hag looks to assemble a squad that is capable of challenging at the very top.