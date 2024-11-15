Manchester United are monitoring Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez amid growing concerns over the futures of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at Old Trafford, according to journalist Jacque Talbot.

The Red Devils are reportedly keen on the Hungarian left-back, who has emerged as ‘one of Europe's brightest talents' over the past 18 months.

According to the report, Bournemouth are bracing for approaches for several of their stars next year, including Kerkez, who joined the Cherries in the summer of 2023 from AZ Alkmaar.

The 21-year-old is seen as a potential replacement for Shaw, who is nearing a return to first-team action after missing almost three months of the season through injury.

Talbot claims United have ‘real concerns’ over the England international’s future at Old Trafford due to the number of setbacks he has endured in recent years.

With Shaw’s contract expiring in just over 18 months, the Red Devils have been scouting a new addition at left-back for some time.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri is among the candidates as well, with Liverpool also reportedly eyeing the Algerian for 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kerkez has been a key player for Bournemouth this season, starting all 11 of their Premier League games and registering two assists.

Ruben Amorim, who is expected to officially start work at United next week, is likely to make signings in January. Per GMS sources, the Portuguese tactician has been tasked with providing an honest assessment of the current squad ahead of the winter window.

There is potential for at least two fresh arrivals at Old Trafford in early 2025, with a focus on left-back and central midfield positions.

The Red Devils were among the biggest spenders in the Premier League last summer, securing five new arrivals for close to £200m.

Having gone unbeaten in four games under interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy, United will be aiming to extend their streak when Amorim takes charge of his first game on 24 November against Ipswich Town.

Milos Kerkez's Bournemouth Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 11 Assists 2 Tackles per 90 1.46 Interceptions per 90 1.17 Pass accuracy % 78.3 Minutes played 927

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 15-11-24.