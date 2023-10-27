Highlights Manchester United's transfer stance on Harry Maguire may change in January, with the club open to selling him if the right offer comes in.

Maguire's recent performances have impressed manager Erik ten Hag, who praised his commitment and defensive abilities.

The future of Jadon Sancho remains uncertain, with expectations growing that he will leave United in the January transfer window due to a fallout with ten Hag.

Manchester United could be forced to change their transfer stance surrounding Harry Maguire under one certain circumstance revealed to GIVEMESPORT by journalist Ben Jacobs.

It had looked as if Maguire was being pushed towards the exit door following the summer transfer window, where it appeared the defender's time with the club was about to come to an end. However, having re-established himself in the side during recent weeks, there are claims the United hierarchy could switch their thinking ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Maguire future now in limbo at Old Trafford

It's been an up-and-down couple of weeks for Maguire. There had been a growing expectation that his failed United career would come to an end during the summer, with West Ham United showing an interest in the England international.

It was reported at the time that a fee in the region of £30 million was put forward by West Ham, but the deal would ultimately end up collapsing before it could be completed. It left Maguire with a decision to make: push for a move away from Old Trafford, or stick around and fight for his place?

The former Leicester City man chose the latter, and despite being forced to sit on the bench in the early part of the season, a mini-injury crisis for the Red Devils has seen his game time increase in recent weeks. That patience was rewarded during United's mid-week Champions League outing, as Maguire netted the winning goal for the three-time European champions during their tense 1-0 victory over Danish side FC Copenhagen.

But now, with the January transfer window just over the horizon, talk about Maguire's future has once again started to re-emerge.

Read More: Man Utd have 'tension brewing behind-the-scenes' between Ten Hag and Sancho

Speaking about the current situation involving Maguire, journalist Jacobs admitted the Red Devils hierarchy are comfortable with their current position, insisting a decision has not yet been made on his future. The reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT that there is currently a chance the £190,000-per-week earner leaves Old Trafford in January, while stating it is also possible he sticks around at the club too:

“Manchester United have always been, and especially now after the goal in the Champions League, will continue to be very content with the situation. “Because if the right offer comes in, then of course, they can sell and that helps financially. And if it doesn't come in, they highly value Maguire as a squad player who might just fight his way towards more minutes. “So there's no sort of desperation as they proved last summer with Manchester United to sell. And Maguire has a big part to play in what happens next.”

Newfound respect for Maguire from Erik ten Hag

It's been no secret that Maguire and boss Erik ten Hag have struggled to get along at times, with the ex-Ajax manager even stripping the Englishman of the captain's armband earlier this season.

Clearly not fancied as a first-choice by ten Hag, Maguire has had to be patient with his game time, mainly feeding off substitute appearances and injuries to fellow teammates.

However, speaking after the Copenhagen victory, ten Hag did admit Maguire was starting to impress him more and more, with the Dutch boss praising his commitment to United:

"He's defending on the front foot, defending forward, very confident in the duels, I think he is dominating in the right way with his aggression against opponents. You see he also gets rewarded. Of course, his heading is a skill... a very good finish (via Sky Sports News)."

Harry Maguire - Career statistics Team Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Manchester United 176 7 5 41 1 England 59 7 2 12 1 Sheffield United 166 12 10 31 3 Leicester City 76 5 3 15 1 Hull City 74 3 5 16 0 Wigan Athletic 16 1 1 4 0 Sheffield United U18 2 0 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Manchester United transfer news

Away from the Maguire saga, there are still plenty of talking points heading into the January transfer window for United's decision-makers to consider.

Perhaps the biggest surrounds the future of Jadon Sancho, who has been expelled from all first-team activities by manager ten Hag. It came following a bust-up the pair had, with Sancho taking to social media to vent his frustration about ten Hag's methods.

There is a growing expectation that Sancho will depart United when the January window rolls around, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano telling GIVEMESPORT last week that a decision surrounding Sancho will likely be made in December.

The Italian journalist believes United don't want to rush their next move, hinting there's a desire within the Red Devils camp to land a solution which works for the management and the financial side of things too. However, a return to the first team and reconciliation with ten Hag does look fanciful as things currently stand.