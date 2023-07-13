Manchester United would be prepared to sell Fred, who is attracting interest from one of their Premier League rivals, Dharmesh Sheth has informed GIVEMESPORT.

However, according to the Sky Sports reporter, the Red Devils' asking price is putting off the English club.

Man United transfer news — Fred

As per 90min, Fred is considering his future at Old Trafford. The same outlet also claims that United are interested in Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, whose potential arrival could push the Brazilian further down the pecking order.

Erik ten Hag has already added Mason Mount to his squad, so competition for a midfield spot at the Manchester club this upcoming season could be extremely fierce.

United paid big money to bring Fred to Old Trafford, signing him from Shakhtar Donetsk in a £47m deal, according to BBC Sport.

However, it looks like his time at the Premier League outfit could be coming to an end.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Fred and Man United?

Sheth says United are ready to listen to offers for Fred amid interest from Fulham. They want more than £20m for their midfielder, though, which the Cottagers are not willing to pay at this moment in time.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "There's still an interest in the Manchester United midfielder Fred and, rather like [Gustavo] Hamer, Fred is into the final year of his contract. We believe that Manchester United would be prepared to listen to offers.

"We think that they want in excess of £20m for him, which Fulham aren't prepared to pay just now. But the later we get into the window, Fulham might chance their arm and say, 'Look, he's not going to feature for you. We can offer you this much. Let's try and get a deal done.' "

Which other midfielders could leave Man United this summer?

With Ten Hag revamping his midfield, Fred is not the only player who could depart Old Trafford before the transfer window closes.

Last month, transfer insider Dean Jones told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Scott McTominay to leave United.

The Scotland international could have options, with Jones claiming that at least two teams were in for him in June.

As well as McTominay, Donny van de Beek could also be heading to the exit door. Another report from 90min recently stated that the 26-year-old's representatives are looking for a new club for him.

He was on the periphery last season, featuring just 10 times under Ten Hag (via Transfermarkt). The Dutchman was injured for the majority of the campaign, but even when he was fit, he barely started. Considering that, a transfer probably would be best for him.

Ultimately, with Ten Hag having Mount, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen at his disposal, while Amrabat could also be arriving at Old Trafford, the likes of Fred and McTominay could find game time hard to come by in the 2023/24 campaign.

With that in mind, then, do not be surprised to see at least one of the two leave Manchester this summer.