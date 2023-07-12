There is a contrast between Harry Maguire’s transfer market valuation and the amount Manchester United can actually expect to receive if he is to leave this summer.

Officially Maguire has been declared as available at £50million and that is in line with the fact he was an £80million signing before becoming Manchester United captain and is an established England international.

Yet this summer that price-tag would still set him up as one of the most expensive defenders in the world and there is a strong feeling in the game that takers simply will not be there.

So far in the Premier League there has been a move from Wolves to Brentford for centre-back Nathan Collins at £23million and Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro-League for £17million.

On the continent Kim min-Jae has completed a switch from Napoli to Bayern Munich for £43million, thanks to a release clause, but he is considered one of the most in-form defenders in Europe.

For Maguire, who didn't feature in Wednesday's pre-season victory over Leeds United, to be moving at a fee in excess of those numbers seems unrealistic as he currently ranks as the club’s fifth-choice centre-back.

What are Man Utd insiders saying about Maguire's future?

Information from sources close to Old Trafford suggests United are about to become more active in finding Maguire a new club and intermediaries in the game have already been working on finding potential solutions.

Early expectation is that there will be no takers in the English top-flight unless Maguire is available at a heavily discounted rate and that the player accepts a big drop on personal terms.

Maguire earns in advance of £200,000-a-week courtesy of incremental rises over the course of his United career and there is a realisation they might have to take a hit on paying his deal off even if he is to find a new club.

Privately there have been mentions that £35million could be a target for Maguire’s transfer fee - yet some sources believe even that number will be unachievable.

Which clubs could sign Maguire from Man United?

West Ham are keeping an eye on the Maguire situation while Tottenham have also been kept in line with the situation. Outside of England there is interest from Italy, but finances within Serie A are generally limited right now and deals need to hold good value.

AC Milan’s double pick-up of Ruben Loftus Cheek for £14million and Christian Pulisic for £20million is proof that top clubs are unlikely to come close to satisfying that £50m public valuation - and probably even the £35m one.

Saudi Arabian clubs are yet to table offers for him but even if they do, those are not expected to appeal to Maguire as he targets Euro 2024 at the end of the season and knows visibility to Gareth Southgate is paramount to that happening.

Chances are limited though and the only other Premier League clubs on the lookout for a new centre back - that could seem viable in any shape or form - this summer include Wolves, Fulham and, at a stretch, his old club Sheffield United.