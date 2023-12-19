Highlights Manchester United are expected to appoint Jean-Claude Blanc as their new CEO when Sir Jim Ratcliffe is announced as a minority shareholder.

Ratcliffe has a proven track record in European football, with his appointment likely to cause plenty of changes behind the scenes at United.

Blanc could be one of several appointments at United, as Ratcliffe looks to build a club capable of challenging in England and Europe.

Manchester United are now 'really close' to appointing Jean-Claude Blanc as their new Chief Executive Officer, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

It comes amid the expected announcement of Sir Jim Ratcliffe as minority owner at Old Trafford, with the British billionaire expected to usher in plenty of changes at the Greater Manchester outfit. Ratcliffe has previously worked with Blanc and not only is the prospective CEO a figure he trusts, the Frenchman has plenty of experience working in elite-level sport.

And Romano believes it's only a matter of time before Blanc is named as the new CEO of Man United.

Ratcliffe era to start with huge changes at Old Trafford

It's expected to be all change at Old Trafford when Ratcliffe gets his feet under the table, as the INEOS owner gears up for his minority takeover to be confirmed. It's reported the deal - which will cost Ratcliffe and Co. £1.25 billion - is close to completion and is likely to be ratified soon.

Despite the Glazers remaining at the club, it's suggested Ratcliffe and INEOS will be handed control of the sporting decisions at United, ranging from player recruitment to managerial appointments. That will also include behind-scenes appointments too, with one man expected to be part of the decision-making being Sir Dave Brailsford.

Elsewhere, it's also claimed a brand new Director of Football will be brought in, with John Murtough set to be axed from his position. Journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT back in November that Murtough that his position was under threat, as Ratcliffe was keen to bring his own Director of Football to the club.

The latest name to be linked with the Director of Football role is Dan Ashworth, who is the incumbent Sporting Director at Newcastle United. It's suggested the North East outfit are braced for a move that would see Ashworth move to Old Trafford instead.

Blanc next name on Man United wishlist

There have already been some behind-scenes changes for United, with current CEO Richard Arnold set to stand down from his role less than two years after being appointed. Arnold had replaced the much-maligned Ed Woodward, but his stint has not brought about much success, and the 52-year-old is expected to stand down at the end of December.

It comes amid claims that Blanc is the front-runner for the job, after stints at Paris Saint-Germain and the INEOS group. Previously dubbed the 'Lionel Messi' and a 'super pro' of sports business, Blanc will arrive at Old Trafford with a storied past and a strong reputation within the game. And according to Romano, an appointment could be just around the corner.

When asked about the latest in regard to behind-scenes changes at Old Trafford, the reliable reporter insisted Ratcliffe wasn't going to waste any time making appointments, with Blanc expected to be hired by the three-time European champions. Praising Blanc for his track record in the game, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“Blanc is the more than big favourite. I would say he is really close to getting the job, it is just about the final details there and then Blanc is expected to become the new Manchester United CEO. “He has big experience, so he's considered the perfect man for the job and for what Manchester United need in that position to protect the club to protect the team in some specific moments. Blanc is considered absolutely perfect after the experience he’s got, not only at the INEOS group but also at Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.”

Man United aiming to have season back on track ahead of Ratcliffe appointment

There had been claims that Ratcliffe's first major sporting decision as Man United co-owner would be to hire a new manager, with Erik ten Hag's stint in charge looking like it might come to an end. Reports last week suggested Graham Potter was a coach on United's wishlist, with the ex-Chelsea manager admired by Ratcliffe and Brailsford.

However, following the weekend clash against Liverpool it looks as if United have been handed a confidence boost, as they went to Anfield and avoided defeat. The proof in the pudding for ten Hag will be whether his side can back up that result in the coming weeks, starting at the London Stadium on Saturday against West Ham United.

After that, United's festive fixture list sees them welcome high-flyers Aston Villa on Boxing Day, before visiting Nottingham Forest on December 30th. Anything but strong performances and positive results could lead to talk about ten Hag's position returning ahead of the new year.