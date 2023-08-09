Manchester United are now facing a 'big couple of days' in their pursuit of Sofyan Amrabat, with fears the deal could now be called off, transfer insider Dean Jones suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag has already added to his squad this summer, with rumours of more additions starting to gather pace.

Manchester United transfer news - Sofyan Amrabat

Despite a strong first-season showing as United boss, there were still some areas of improvement needed as far as boss ten Hag was concerned.

One of those being United's squad depth, which at times was stretched to the max during the Dutchman's maiden campaign in English football.

Determined to not let it cost him and his side again, ten Hag has already seen a number of new additions to his ranks, with Mason Mount, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund joining the 20-time English champions.

However, even more new faces are expected at Old Trafford before next month's deadline, with Amrabat edging closer to an Old Trafford switch.

That's according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who told his 17.7 million Twitter followers last week that Amrabat had said yes on a move to United, with personal terms having already been agreed between the player and the club.

It's mooted that the Morocco international, who impressed for the African nation at last year's World Cup, could be snatched for as little as £30 million this summer.

But with the season just around the corner and ten Hag keen to get his business done as soon as possible, there is a fear that if things don't get a move on, United could be tempted to look elsewhere.

What has Dean Jones said about Sofyan Amrabat to Manchester United?

Admitting ten Hag is keen on bringing him to the club, transfer insider Jones suggested the next week could be crucial in negotiations.

On the current state of play at Old Trafford, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Amrabat would have the legs to give Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes more room to explore in a creative sense and that’s going to be key.

“Manager ten Hag has very high expectations of how this midfield shapes up but the key to United doing well is that you unlock the full potential of both Fernandes and Mount.

“These are players that can disappear into the shadows if you do not give them a specific role to thrive in and we have seen both have great success in the past when playing their favoured positions.

“Amrabat has a big couple of days ahead to see if he gets to move to United.”

What's next for Manchester United this summer?

Away from incomings, there are still a number of fringe players who could be let go before September 1st.

As per a report by The Athletic, West Ham United are interested in two first-team United players, with both Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire on their wishlist.

It's claimed in the report that a joint £60 million bid has been made for the Scottish and English duo, as David Moyes looks to add quality to his ranks at the London Stadium.

Sticking with West Ham, it's claimed by Caught Offside that a surprise swoop for Anthony Martial could be made in the dying weeks of the window.

Whereas GIVEMESPORT was told Fred is destined to leave the club this summer amid interest from the Premier League and in Europe, while Donny van de Beek is closing in on a move to La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.