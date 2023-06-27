Manchester United will make a return for summer target Kim Min-jae when his release clause becomes active at the start of July, transfer inside Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Kim has been subject to interest from across the continent, but Jones expects United to push hard for his signature alongside the continued pursuit of Mason Mount.

Manchester United transfer news - Kim Min-jae

With a decent first season already under his belt, United boss Erik ten Hag is looking at potential ways to improve his side ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

One avenue United have already explored is that of Napoli defender Kim, who the Red Devils sounded out as a summer target prior to last season's conclusion.

However, any genuine advances from the 20-time Premier League champions have been put on hold, because of a peculiar release clause that doesn't come into play until the start of July.

It's claimed by Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport that the South Korean international has a £42 million release clause that will become active on the first day of July, but only run until the 15th of the same month.

It provides, as Jones dubbed it, a small 'window of opportunity' for clubs to approach the Serie A side and secure the signing of one of Europe's most sought-after defenders.

What has Dean Jones said about Kim to United?

With the period where the release clause becomes active now just around the corner, transfer insider Jones told GIVEMESPORT that he expects United to hold talks for the centre-back.

On United's pursuit to sign him, Jones said: "They haven't walked away from it. I would expect a round of talks in the next week to get ahead of themselves for this window of opportunity that exists to sign Kim at a decent price.”

Who else is in the mix to sign Kim this summer?

It was reported last week that Bayern Munich were on the verge of signing Kim from Napoli, having already discussed personal terms with the Napoli man (90min).

Kim had been offered a new contract by Napoli, but it's claimed by the report he rejected the deal and will instead push for a move elsewhere.

While United are considered outsiders to sign Kim behind Bayern, it's expected the Red Devils will continue pushing hard to sign the well-thought-of defender.

At just 26 years old, the left-footer has plenty of years at Europe's top table ahead of him, with ten Hag and the United hierarchy no doubt hoping he spends the majority of them at Old Trafford.