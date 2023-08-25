Manchester United are expected to land a deal for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir by the end of the week, though journalist Rudy Galetti told GIVEMESPORT that the imminent switch hinges on one key part of the transfer process.

Erik ten Hag is delving into the market to find a second-choice goalkeeper after sealing a deal, worth £47.2m, for Andre Onana earlier in the summer.

Manchester United transfer news – Altay Bayindir

With long-term servant David de Gea already having moved on this summer and Dean Henderson also set for an Old Trafford exit, the Manchester outfit are looking for a new back-up option to Onana. Henderson, who has played 29 games for the club, is currently pushing to leave the club in search of regular game time, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT. Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Crystal Palace are ahead of Nottingham Forest in the race for the 26-year-old’s services, while his potential exit would leave the door ajar for Bayindir to cement himself as the club’s second fiddle between the sticks.

According to MailOnline, the 25-year-old stopper travelled to Athens to undertake his medical checks this week as the Premier League club look to trigger his release clause, worth £4.25m. Bayindir has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper at his Süper Lig employers and across 40 games last term, he kept 14 clean sheets. A move for the five-cap Turkey international has emerged at some pace after Manchester United's initial target Zion Suzuki turned down a move to Old Trafford to join Sint-Truidense in Belgium.

After Bayindir appeared to seemingly bid farewell to the Fenerbahce faithful after they won 5-1 against FC Twente in the Europa Conference League, per MailOnline, Galetti has informed GIVEMESPORT of the latest on the prospective deal.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Rudy Galetti said about Manchester United and Altay Bayindir?

Galetti suggested the 13-time Premier League champions are currently probing at his medical results ahead of his move to Manchester. Should the club’s staff find no issues, the journalist believes that those associated to the club can expect a move to be finalised by the end of the week.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Altay Bayindir completed medical tests a few days ago with Manchester United, and they are still analysing his medical documents. If there are no problems, Bayindir will be transferred to Manchester United by the end of the week for around €7m.”

What next for Manchester United?

As an alternative to Bayindir, the Old Trafford club have approached Benfica over their 29-year-old goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, whose contract at the Portuguese giants expires in June 2027. Since joining from Panathinaikos, the 29-year-old has made a mammoth 225 appearances for the Portuguese stalwarts but could make his high-profile move before the window slams shut on September 1.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been linked with out-of-favour Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, per Manchester Evening News, though the report also suggests that their arch-rivals Liverpool are credited with heavy interest after losing out on midfield duo Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. The Bavaria youngster, who starred under Erik ten Hag during the pair’s time at Ajax together, has four years remaining on his contract, which means Bayern are in a strong position when attending to the negotiation table with any would-be buyers.