Manchester United are 'tracking' the development of Italian wonder-kid Giorgio Scalvini, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Scalvini has caught the attention of big clubs across Europe, with Jones tipping United to make a move somewhere down the line.

Manchester United transfer news - Giorgio Scalvini

After an impressive first season in charge, which saw United win the League Cup, finish as FA Cup runners-up and qualify for next season's Champions League group stages, ten Hag is looking to build on last season's success.

But above the on-pitch achievements ten Hag led United to during the 2022/23 campaign, it was his ability to develop young talents which saw the former Ajax man headhunted and given the Old Trafford job a little over 12 months ago.

Such credentials have been on display with ten Hag's handling of Alejandro Garnacho, who broke into the Red Devils first-team last season and looks a hot prospect for the future.

And if stories in the Italian press are to be believed, ten Hag could be about to get his hands on Atalanta defender Scalvini, who is being linked with a sensational switch to Old Trafford this summer.

Reports from Italy earlier in the year detailed how Scalvini was on United's radar, with the 20-time Premier League champions eyeing up a move for the £34 million-rated centre-back, with suggestions now being they might spark a move in the coming weeks and months.

What has Dean Jones said about Scalvini to United?

Recognising his status as one of Europe's most talented youngsters, transfer insider Jones admitted United have been monitoring the teenager's progress.

On the 19-year-old, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "There are always future prospects to look out for in a summer window - even when the big names are getting all the attention. One player to keep an eye on is Italy under-21 defender Giorgio Scalvini. Man United are one of the clubs tracking his performances and he looks like a promising one. He’s only 19 but started a lot of games in Serie A for Atalanta last season and avenues are open for that to be explored further. He’s worth watching during the under-21 Euros."

How did Scalvini perform last season?

A regular member of the Atalanta side that finished fifth in Serie A, while earning qualification for next season's Europa League, Scalvini has caught the eye with his stellar showings.

As per Transfermarkt the teenage sensation featured in 32 of the Bergamo-based outfit's 38 league games in 2022/23, indicating he has been playing at a level well beyond his tender age.

Boasting a 6ft 3 frame, the defender racked up some eye-catching statistics for Atalanta, having averaged over one tackle, interception and clearance per game (WhoScored).

While he may not be ready to walk into the United starting-11 just yet, Scalvini boasts clear potential and would represent a shrewd signing, if the Stretford-based side can pull it off.