Manchester United are closing in on a new contract agreement with David De Gea, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Speculation surrounding De Gea's future with the Manchester-based outfit has been growing, but Romano is confident he will now remain at United.

Manchester United contract news - David De Gea

De Gea is set to commit his immediate future to United with fresh terms at the club, a report in The Telegraph has claimed.

The Spaniards' contract had been about to expire at the end of the season, with some suggestions Erik ten Hag may green-light the goalkeeper's departure.

United did hold the option to trigger a one-year extension to De Gea's current deal, but it would've meant continuing to pay him an eye-watering £350,000 per week.

Instead, the report claims, De Gea will now put pen to paper on a new deal with United, with a hefty wage reduction expected to be part of the revised offer.

It comes over a decade on since the shot-stopper originally arrived at Old Trafford, having joined from Atlético Madrid for £19 million in the summer of 2011.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about De Gea's Man United future?

When quizzed exclusively by GIVEMESPORT about De Gea's future at the club, transfer expert Romano hinted the relevant parties were close to agreeing a deal.

On the 32-year-old goalkeeper, Romano explained: "Yeah, the agreement is close. He's not done yet, but he's very, very close with the final clauses.

"This is something that they have been discussing for a long time now after United decided not to trigger the option in the contract of David De Gea for one more season.”

Is De Gea part of Erik ten Hag's plans next season?

Despite agreeing to a new deal with United, there are suggestions from sources close to the club that De Gea could spend the majority of next season sitting on the bench.

It's claimed by the same Telegraph report that the 20-time Premier League champions have earmarked De Gea's compatriot and namesake David Raya as a long-term replacement.

The Brentford goalkeeper has impressed since earning promotion to the top flight with the Bees and has a growing list of admirers, including United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Given the recent struggles 45-cap Spanish international has had between the posts for United, making two high-profile mistakes in their defeats to Sevilla and West Ham United, it's no surprise ten Hag is exploring alternative options.

But having featured over 540 times for the Red Devils, De Gea's contract extension will likely be received as welcome news by the United faithful.