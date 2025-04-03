Manchester United could add one of Serie A's best young starlets to their ranks in the summer months, according to reports - with Como winger Assane Diao thought to be in their sights ahead of a potential move to the Premier League in the off-season.

United are set for yet another overhaul after undergoing plenty in the past, with boss Ruben Amorim set to endure his first summer transfer window at the Theatre of Dreams. Having already ostracised some stars to fit others into his system, Amorim is also looking to inject youth into his squad - and that could see Diao make the move to the north-west.

Report: Man Utd 'Scout' Assane Diao Ahead of Potential Move

The Senegalese star has been a revelation since moving to Italy

The report by CaughtOffside states that United are showing an 'increasing interest' in the potential signing of Diao from Como, with sources close to the publication suggesting that the 19-year-old has garnered interest from various clubs.

Assane Diao's Serie A statistics - Como squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 12 =14th Goals 5 3rd Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =14th Shots Per Game 1.6 4th Dribbles Per Game 1.1 =2nd Match rating 6.81 3rd

Diao is under contract until 2029 at Como, and so the northern Italian club - managed by Cesc Fàbregas - are not under much pressure to sell, with no clear indication of an asking price being set for his services. United have sent scouts to watch Diallo play in Serie A, and have received positive feedback on the star, who only joined them from Real Betis in January.

He's scored five goals in just 12 league games for the Lariani, with Como currently sitting seven points clear of relegation and in 13th place with just eight games to go in the campaign - edging closer to survival as the weeks pass. But if he continues at his current rate, it looks as though Diao will be hard for Fabregas to hold onto, and a big move could be just around the corner as a result of his form that has seen him called an 'exciting magician'.

United are reportedly set to lose Marcus Rashford and Antony this summer after their loan spells at Aston Villa and Real Betis respectively, and Diao could come in as a young option to rival the likes of Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho for minutes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Assane Diao has two caps for Senegal, making his debut in the recent international break.

And Diao, who is blessed with pace, has plenty of room for development under Portuguese boss Amorim should he make the Old Trafford switch in the coming months.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-04-25.

Related Exclusive: £70m Star 'Open' to Signing Fresh Contract at Man Utd Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is remaining committed to his current employers despite growing interest

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.